Toronto Marlies Take 3-0 Lead in Calder Cup Final With 1-0 Win Over Chicago Wolves

The Toronto Marlies moved within one victory of the Calder Cup championship after defeating the Chicago Wolves 1-0 in Game 3 of the final. Easton Cowan scored the lone goal in the second period, and Artur Akhtyamov posted a 24-save shutout to give the Marlies a commanding series lead. Toronto now has two chances to clinch the title on home ice.

In a tightly contested Calder Cup final showdown, the Toronto Marlies have taken a dominant 3-0 series lead over the Chicago Wolves with a hard-fought 1-0 victory on Tuesday.

The game, played at the Coca-Cola Coliseum, showcased a stellar defensive performance and a crucial second-period goal from Easton Cowan that ultimately decided the outcome. Goaltender Artur Akhtyamov stood tall for the Marlies, making 24 saves to secure the shutout, while the Marlies' offense managed to outshoot the Wolves 28-24 despite struggling on the power play, going 0-for-4. The Wolves, meanwhile, could not solve Akhtyamov despite their own opportunities, including three power-play chances that went unanswered.

This win puts the Marlies on the brink of the Calder Cup championship, with two opportunities to close the series on home ice-either Thursday or Friday. The series began in Chicago, where Toronto won both games, first by a 4-2 score and then a 5-4 overtime thriller, demonstrating their resilience and ability to win in different ways.

Now, back in Toronto, the Marlies are just one win away from lifting the trophy, and they will look to contain a Wolves squad that must find a way to generate more offense if they hope to extend the series. The pressure continues to mount as the AHL's best teams clash in this classic duel of wills





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