Toronto Maple Leafs Weigh Risk and Reward of Hiring First-Time Coach Joe Pavelski

The Toronto Maple Leafs' head coaching search explores the possibility of hiring former NHLer Joe Pavelski, a first-time coach, as they balance the need for immediate competitiveness with long-term development under intense media scrutiny.

The Toronto Maple Leafs are currently a team in transition, having turned the page on the Brad Treliving and Craig Berube era while simultaneously trying to keep veteran players, including star forwards Auston Matthews and William Nylander, content by maintaining competitiveness.

General Manager Brad Treliving's successor, along with senior executive advisor Mats Sundin, must address the long-term needs of the franchise, and their coaching vacancy exemplifies this balancing act. A central question arises: do they pursue a coach with little or no NHL experience, or do they opt for a veteran bench boss to ensure immediate competitiveness? Among the candidates generating buzz is former NHL forward Joe Pavelski, whose name has been linked to the opening.

It is certainly possible that Pavelski could follow a path similar to Martin St. Louis, who transitioned from coaching his son's minor hockey team to becoming head coach of the Montreal Canadiens. However, Pavelski's playing career was spent in non-traditional hockey markets like San Jose and Dallas, so the intense media spotlight and pressure in Toronto could prove to be a harsh environment, especially if the Maple Leafs struggle in the upcoming season.

At a time when the organization wants to keep Matthews happy, the next coach cannot afford prolonged losing stretches, a real possibility in the highly competitive Atlantic Division. Therefore, installing a rookie coach might be akin to throwing him to the wolves in Toronto if the team fails to bounce back from a disappointing 2025-26 campaign. That said, a lack of experience should not automatically preclude Pavelski from consideration.

If he can demonstrate even a fraction of the success he achieved as a player, Pavelski would be a highly attractive candidate for teams seeking a coach with elite vision and hockey sense. The latest reports indicate that the Maple Leafs' search includes interviews with approximately fifteen candidates via Zoom, with established names like Peter Laviolette and Patrick Roy also in the mix. Choosing Pavelski would represent a significant gamble by General Manager Brad Treliving and Sundin.

Furthermore, with the team likely retaining the number one overall draft pick from this summer, Toronto will need a coach capable of teaching and developing young talent as much as leading a winning group. That requirement made University of Denver head coach David Carle an interesting candidate, given his success in player development, despite his lack of NHL experience.

However, Carle has reportedly decided to remain at Denver, closing that avenue. Time is of the essence, and Treliving might feel confident enough in Pavelski to entrust him with the roster. Yet the pitfalls for any young coach in Toronto are numerous: navigating a demanding media market, handling the franchise's high profile, and integrating prospects into the lineup.

While Pavelski benefits from his extensive playing experience, great players do not always become great coaches, making this a genuine risk for the Maple Leafs. An unsuccessful tenure could damage the team's playoff potential for years. For further analysis, subscribe to The Hockey News for access to the full magazine archive and additional commentary from the hockey community





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Toronto Maple Leafs Joe Pavelski Head Coach NHL Brad Treliving Mats Sundin Coaching Hire Rookie Coach Martin St. Louis Peter Laviolette Patrick Roy David Carle University Of Denver Auston Matthews Atlantic Division

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