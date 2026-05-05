Toronto Maple Leafs Secure Top Draft Pick Amidst Leadership Changes and Future Uncertainty

The Toronto Maple Leafs won the NHL draft lottery, securing the first overall pick, while addressing leadership changes and the future of star player Auston Matthews. The team's victory comes amidst organizational shifts, including the hiring of John Chayka as GM and the return of Mats Sundin as an advisor.

The Toronto Maple Leafs celebrated a significant victory at a press conference in Toronto on Monday, where newly appointed general manager John Chayka , MLSE President and CEO Keith Pelley, and franchise legend Mats Sundin , who has returned as a senior executive advisor of hockey operations, addressed the media.

This triumph comes at a pivotal moment for the team, following the hiring of Chayka and the reintegration of Sundin into the organization. The most pressing concern for the Maple Leafs is the future of their captain and star player, Auston Matthews, who experienced his first playoff absence in his career. This win marks the first time the Maple Leafs have secured the top pick in the NHL draft lottery since selecting Matthews first overall in 2016.

Despite having only the fifth-highest odds at 8.5 percent, the team defied expectations, while the Vancouver Canucks, who had the highest odds at 18.5 percent, have never held the first pick in the draft. Had the Maple Leafs not secured a top-five pick, they would have been obligated to transfer their selection to the Boston Bruins to finalize a trade from last year involving Brandon Carlo.

Consequently, the Bruins and the Philadelphia Flyers will receive the Maple Leafs' first-round picks in 2027 and 2028. For the upcoming draft, Penn State's Gavin McKenna and Swedish winger Ivar Stenberg are ranked as the top North American and European prospects by NHL Central Scouting, adding to the excitement surrounding the Maple Leafs' future





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Toronto Maple Leafs NHL Draft Lottery John Chayka Mats Sundin Auston Matthews

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