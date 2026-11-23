The Toronto Maple Leafs scored four unanswered goals to beat the New York Islanders 3-2 on Monday, Nov. 23, 2026, ending a nine-game losing skid. A botched Canadian anthem performance also drew social media criticism.

The Toronto Maple Leafs spotted the New York Islanders a 2-0 lead on Monday night and it appeared the Canadian visitors were on their way to a 10th straight loss.

Leafs Score Four Unanswered Goals

Instead, the Leafs scored four unanswered goals to beat the Islanders 3-2 at UBS Arena in Elmont, N.Y. The victory was Toronto's first game in November and halted a losing skid that started after beating the Vancouver Canucks 4-2 on Oct. 31. The Leafs had lost nine consecutive games before Monday's comeback. Dakota Joshua, Chris Tanev, Gavin McKenna and Easton Cowan, with an empty-netter, scored for the Leafs.

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The four goals completely flipped the script of the contest and ended a skid that had put significant pressure on the organization. Anthony Duclair and Mathew Barzal scored for the Islanders, who had won four of their last five heading into the game. Matthew Kessel found a wide open Duclair in the slot, who scored his seventh of the season at 3:12 of the first period to give the Islanders a 1-0 lead.

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Barzal made it 2-0 at 6:55 of the second period, firing a snap shot past the screened Anthony Stolarz. It was Kessel's second assist of the game. Stolarz stopped 19 of 21 shots for the Leafs. Dakota Joshua scored at 10:14 of the second period to reduce the deficit to 2-1.

Defenceman Chris Tanev tied the game 2-2 at 3:52 of the third period. McKenna put the Leafs ahead to stay with a goal at 8:55 of the third. Cowan sealed the deal with an empty-netter at 18:07 of the third. Ilya Sorokin stopped 29 of 32 shots in the Islanders net.

Anthem Singer Makes Mistakes

The goaltending battle remained tight throughout, but the Leafs' offensive surge in the second and third periods overwhelmed New York's defensive structure. Former Broadway actress and singer Sarrah Strimel-Bentley either did not know all the words to O Canada or was nervous and forgot them, but she messed up the lyrics before Monday's puck drop. Social media was quick to notice, especially those who live close to Lake Ontario.

Rather than singing the familiar lyrics, We stand on guard for thee, Strimel-Bentley repeatedly belted out, We lend our hearts to thee. It was not the only part of the anthem she got wrong. She also flubbed the third line. Instead of singing, True patriot love in all of us command, she sang, True patriot love with all of us command.

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Teams Look To Bounce Back

The errors drew immediate criticism on social media. The Toronto Maple Leafs will look to maintain their improved form when they visit the Boston Bruins on Friday. The New York Islanders will host the St. Louis Blues on Wednesday as they attempt to bounce back from the loss. This upcoming schedule offers both teams a chance to reset and build on the developments from their Monday encounter at UBS Arena.

The victory serves as a vital psychological boost for a squad that needed to arrest its downward trajectory.