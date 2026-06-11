Toronto Maple Leafs Narrow Coaching Search to Five Candidates Including Joe Pavelski

The Toronto Maple Leafs have advanced five candidates, including former star Joe Pavelski, to the second phase of their head coaching search. This comes after firing Craig Berube and hiring John Chayka as GM and Mats Sundin as senior advisor. The team missed the playoffs last season and seeks a new leader to maximize its star roster.

The Toronto Maple Leafs are progressing in their search for a new head coach following the dismissal of Craig Berube last month. According to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun, five candidates have advanced to a second phase of interviews, with former NHL forward Joe Pavelski confirmed as one of them.

Pavelski, who retired after the 2023-24 season, acknowledged the interest, stating, "There's truth to that stuff, we've had discussions. I'm excited to go through the process and kind of see where it leads.

" His name has surfaced as a compelling candidate despite having no prior coaching experience at the NHL level. Pavelski built a stellar 18-season career, finishing with 476 goals and 1,068 points in 1,332 games. The 5-foot-11 center was a key leader for both the San Jose Sharks, taking them to the 2016 Stanley Cup Final, and the Dallas Stars, who reached the championship series in 2020.

His leadership qualities and deep understanding of the game have made him an intriguing option for a franchise seeking stability and a culture shift. The organization's overhaul began earlier this month when they hired John Chayka as general manager and Hall of Famer Mats Sundin as senior executive advisor of hockey operations. This new regime has moved quickly to assess the coaching landscape.

LeBrun reports that Chayka engaged in preliminary talks with more than 20 individuals during the first phase of the search. TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger had previously noted on June 3 that high-profile names like Patrick Roy and Peter Laviolette had already completed initial interviews. The process reflects a deliberate and wide-ranging effort to find a coach who can implement a modern, competitive system.

With five candidates now moving forward, the Maple Leafs are narrowing their focus, aiming to finalize their decision before the summer months conclude. Toronto's on-ice struggles last season underscored the urgency for change. The team finished fifth in the Atlantic Division with a 32-26-14 record, missing the playoffs for the first time since the 2015-16 campaign. This marked a significant regression after making the postseason in each of the previous eight years.

The early playoff exit in 2023 had already raised questions about the team's direction, but the full-scale miss in 2024 amplified pressure to address both coaching and overall roster construction. The new management group, led by Chayka and Sundin, now faces the critical task of not only hiring a head coach but also reshaping a roster that has underperformed relative to its substantial payroll.

Their decisions this offseason will be pivotal in determining whether the Maple Leafs can reestablish themselves as a consistent contender in the Eastern Conference. Potential coaching candidates beyond Pavelski include a mix of experienced NHL coaches and rising AHL or assistant coaches. Roy and Laviolette bring proven track records, with Laviolette having reached the Stanley Cup Final multiple times and Roy seeking to return to the NHL after recent stints in the QMJHL.

Other names speculated in league circles are former players like Sean Burke or internally considered options. The team's leadership has emphasized the need for a coach who can foster accountability and develop a resilient team identity. With a star-studded roster featuring Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner, and William Nylander, the pressure to win is immense.

The selected coach will need to navigate high expectations and implement a system that maximizes talent while addressing defensive lapses and inconsistent special teams play that plagued the team last season. As the interviews continue, the hockey world watches closely to see which direction Toronto takes for its next bench boss





TSN_Sports / 🏆 80. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Maple Leafs Coaching Search Joe Pavelski John Chayka Mats Sundin NHL Stanley Cup Toronto

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Leafs prospect Danford: ‘My goal is to make the opening night roster next year’Ben Danford is getting familiar with playing hockey deep into the spring.

Read more »

Report: NHL Decision Gives Maple Leafs Bizarre 2027 First-Round Draft Choice Between Bruins and FlyersThere's a world where if the Leafs end up winning the lottery again next year, they can decide which of Boston or Philadelphia gets to have it.

Read more »

Former Bruins Head Coach Is 'Open' To Maple Leafs' Top JobFormer Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy is interested in the Maple Leafs' head coaching gig.

Read more »

Joe Pavelski confirms interview for Leafs head coaching jobPavelski found the process “interesting and intriguing” as one of the more surprising candidates for the job.

Read more »