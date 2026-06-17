Toronto Maple Leafs Hire Jim Hiller as Head Coach After Playoff Disappointment

The Toronto Maple Leafs have named former Los Angeles Kings coach Jim Hiller as their 41st head coach. Hiller, previously an assistant with the Maple Leafs, takes over after the team missed the playoffs for the first time in nine years. He brings experience from his time with the Kings, where he reached the playoffs twice but never advanced past the first round. The Maple Leafs hope he can lead a resurgence and a deep playoff run.

The Toronto Maple Leafs have appointed Jim Hiller as their 41st head coach in franchise history following another early playoff exit. Hiller, who previously served as an assistant with the organization under Mike Babcock, brings a mix of experience from his tenure with the Los Angeles Kings .

His journey to this opportunity involved nearly eight seasons as an assistant across various NHL teams before getting his first head coaching chance with the Kings. hired initially as an interim coach after Todd McLellan was dismissed in 2022, Hiller quickly made an impact. In his first 34 games with Los Angeles, he compiled a 21-12-1 record and guided the team into the playoffs, though they fell in the first round to the Edmonton Oilers.

The following season proved to be his most successful, leading the Kings to a 48-25 record and securing the No. 2 seed in the postseason. Yet again, the team was eliminated in the first round by the Oilers. This past season, however, saw a decline. After a 24-21-14 start through 59 games, the Kings parted ways with Hiller.

D.J. Smith finished the season with an 11-6-6 record, but the Kings once again lost in the first round. The Maple Leafs, meanwhile, have missed the playoffs for the first time in nearly a decade after nine consecutive appearances, never advancing past the second round during that span. Hiller now faces the challenge of reviving a franchise hungry for post-season success and a deep playoff run, something that has eluded Toronto fans for over ten years.

The appointment signals a new chapter as the team looks to rebuild and return to prominence in the NHL





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