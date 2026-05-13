Toronto Maple Leafs Head Coach Replacement Decision: Focus on Youth, Experience, and Factors Influencing the Decision

The Toronto Maple Leafs have announced that Craig Berube has been relieved of his duties as head coach. The team has struggled during the 2025-26 season, failing to reach the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the first time in 10 years, leaving the organization to search for a new head coach.

With an empty spot behind the bench, the Toronto Maple Leafs have an important decision to make. On Wednesday, the Leafs announced that Craig Berube had been relieved of his duties as head coach.

It came after a rough 2025-26 season where the team failed to reach the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the first time in 10 years. That leads many to wonder what new general manager John Chayka and senior executive advisor of hockey operations, and former Leafs captain, Mats Sundin will do when it comes to the hiring of the team’s new bench boss





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Toronto Maple Leafs Head Coach Replacement Craig Berube Hockey Operations General Manager Mats Sundin John Chayka Managing Director Experience Youth

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