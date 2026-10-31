Maple Leafs beat Canucks 4-2, snapping two-game skid

Auston Matthews scored his team-leading 11th goal as the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the Vancouver Canucks 4-2 on Saturday night in Vancouver. William Nylander and Teddy Blueger each had a goal and an assist for Toronto, while Brock Boeser and Max Sasson scored for Vancouver.

Auston Matthews scored his team-leading 11th goal of the season as the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the Vancouver Canucks 4-2 on Saturday night at Rogers Arena, snapping a two-game NHL skid.

William Nylander and Teddy Blueger each had a goal and an assist for Toronto (8-6-2), which wrapped up a four-game road trip with two wins and two losses. Zack MacEwen also scored. Brock Boeser, on the power play, and Max Sasson scored for the Canucks (3-12-1), who have just one win in their last 13 games. Vancouver was without injured forward Filip Chytil (shoulder) and goalie Thatcher Demko (hip).

Also read Vancouver Canucks place forward Filip Chytil on injured reserve

Stolarz and Merilainen Stats

Canucks goaltender Leevi Merilainen made 24 saves in the loss. Leafs goalie Anthony Stolarz stopped 26 shots and also earned an assist on Blueger's empty-net goal. The Leafs opened the scoring just 83 seconds into the contest. Nylander scooped up a puck that bounced off Canuck defenceman Jamie Oleksiak's stick, skated in alone and lifted a backhand past Merilainen for his 10th goal of the season.

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Vancouver pulled even on the power play at 10:30 of the first period. Boeser got behind the Toronto defence, took a long pass on the fly from defenceman Filip Hronek and beat Stolarz with a nifty deke. It was Boeser's fifth goal of the year.

Toronto captain Matthews restored the one-goal lead at 3:47 of the second period, sniping his 11th of the year from a sharp angle to the left of Merilainen after a pretty back-and-forth pass with defenceman Darren Raddysh. Roslovic earned an assist on the play, extending his points streak to six games (3G, 7A). At 12:34, former Canuck MacEwen made it 3-1 during a scramble.

MacEwen Goal Controversy

He was awarded the goal, but replays seemed to show defenceman Morgan Rielly's shot went off Merilainen's glove, hit defenceman Luke Schenn on the back, then rolled into the net. MacEwen now has two goals on the year. Sasson drew the Canucks within one at 9:27 of the third period, knocking home a rebound from a Brendan Gallagher shot for his fourth of the year.

Blueger, another former Canuck, put things out of reach with an empty-net goal at 18:23, his second marker of the year. Stolarz got the assist. Merilainen robbed rookie Gavin McKenna on a power play in the first period. Parked at the side of the net, McKenna took a cross-ice pass from centre Jack Roslovic but Merilainen got a pad on his shot.

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Lineup Changes And Injuries

Centre Jacob Quillan, acquired Oct. 15 in a trade from Toronto, was inserted into the lineup after being recalled from Abbotsford of the AHL on Friday to replace Filip Chytil, who was placed on injured reserve after reaggravating a shoulder injury in a 3-2 loss at the San Jose Sharks on Thursday. Centre Elias Pettersson saw a six-game point streak end (2G, 5A). Former Canuck defenceman Chris Tanev and forward Dakota Joshua returned to the lineup for Toronto.

Joshua was playing his first game of the season after suffering a core injury late last year. Tanev missed nine games with an upper-body injury sustained Oct. 10 at Colorado. Blueger, who spent three seasons with the Canucks, played in his first game in Vancouver since signing a two-year contract with the Leafs. Toronto has just 28 wins in 86 games playing in Vancouver.

Matthews has points in six of his last seven games (5G, 5A). Vancouver was 1-for-4 on the power play, while the Leafs were 0-for-2. Sporadic 'Go Leafs Go' chants broke out throughout the contest. Up next: The Maple Leafs host the Utah Mammoth on Tuesday. The Canucks host the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday.