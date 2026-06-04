Toronto Maple Leafs Coaching Search: John Chayka Leads Wide-Net Approach

The Toronto Maple Leafs, under new GM John Chayka, are in the midst of a thorough search for their next head coach. Interviews are ongoing with multiple candidates, including Patrick Roy, Laval's Joel Bouchard, and possibly Dallas Eakins, as the organization works to narrow its list after a week of talks.

In his first major decision as general manager of the Toronto Maple Leafs , John Chayka is leading the search for a new head coach for one of the NHL 's most historic franchises.

The process is unfolding as the team interviews multiple candidates, with several notable names emerging in the discussion. According to NHL insider David Pagnotta, the Leafs are casting a wide net, as Chayka promised, and have already spoken to a range of potential coaches over the past few days. The interviews have been conducted on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, with more meetings expected before the organization begins to narrow its list.

Among the candidates mentioned are Patrick Roy, who has received permission from the New York Islanders to speak with Toronto, and Laval Rocket head coach Joel Bouchard, though some earlier reported names like Jay Woodcroft may no longer be in active consideration. Dallas Eakins, who spent part of last season in Germany, was also seen at a Marlies game in Toronto on Monday, sparking speculation about his potential involvement.

The coaching search is a critical step for the Maple Leafs as they look to build on recent seasons and aim for deeper playoff runs under new leadership. The team's front office is methodical in its approach, balancing the desire for experience with the need for a coaching style that fits the roster's strengths.

With the playoffs over and the offseason underway, the timing of this search is crucial, as the new coach will have a significant role in shaping the team's systems and culture heading into next season. Fans and analysts alike are watching closely, knowing that the choice could define the franchise's trajectory for years to come





DailyFaceoff / 🏆 25. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Toronto Maple Leafs NHL Coaching Search John Chayka Patrick Roy Dallas Eakins Head Coach Hockey

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Maple Leafs set to interview Roy, Laviolette this week as head coach search continuesThe Toronto Maple Leafs are set to interview veteran head coaches Patrick Roy and Peter Laviolette this week as their search to replace Craig Berube continues, TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger reports.

Read more »

Leafs receive permission from Islanders to interview Patrick RoyThe Toronto Maple Leafs plan on interviewing both Patrick Roy and Peter Laviolette for their head coaching job, TSN's Darren Dreger reported.

Read more »

Reports: Maple Leafs' '15 Zoom Interviews' Include Peter Laviolette And Patrick RoyThe latest buzz on the Toronto Maple Leafs' search for a new head coach includes reports that Peter Laviolette and Patrick Roy have been included in the interview process of about '15' candidates through Zoom calls.

Read more »

Maple Leafs Eyeing Deal for Rangers' TrocheckThe Toronto Maple Leafs are reportedly looking to acquire Florida Panthers centre Aleksander Trocheck as the NHL off-season heats up.

Read more »