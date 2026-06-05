Toronto mansion with indoor hockey rink hits market for $13.8 million

A $13.8 million mansion in Toronto's High Park Swansea Community has hit the market with direct access to the Humber River and an indoor hockey rink in its basement. The property spans approximately 10,000 feet and has parking for 8 vehicles.

A $13.8 million mansion in Toronto's High Park Swansea Community with direct access to the Humber River and an indoor hockey rink in its basement has hit the market.

The property spans approximately 10,000 feet and has parking for 8 vehicles. It overlooks the Humber River and is located near the intersection of Bloor Street West and South Kingsway. The property taxes alone will cost the next buyer up to $38,413.19 per year. Built between 2016 and 2018, the home comes equipped with 5 bedrooms, 7 baths, and features a number of amenities including the indoor hockey rink, a pool and a sauna.

The unique feature of this house is the direct river access and the unobstructed views, according to Motria Dzulynsky, the listed sales agent for the property. The Tudor-inspired home was designed to blend seamlessly with the neighborhood's established architectural character. The house was built with expansive open spaces in mind, featuring west facing windows that flood the home with natural light and offer views of the Humber River.

Beyond the natural light and lakefront views, the kitchen features top of the line appliances tied into the home's modern design. The ideal buyer for 23 Riverside Drive is a family with children, according to Dzulynsky. The upper floor features five bedrooms, all with their own bathrooms and impressive cathedral ceilings. The primary suite comes complete with a fireplace, a spacious walk-in closet, and a bathroom that has a spa-like bath.

The indoor hockey rink is located in the basement and features giant logos for both the Toronto Maple Leafs and Vegas Golden Knights on its walls. The lower level really is a mecca for activities, said Dzulynsky, noting that a sauna, a fully equipped gym and an entertainment area are located nearby. The lower level also includes an entertainment area with a bar and pool table, as well as multiple walkouts to the backyard.

It's a great house for entertaining, said Dzulynsky. The house includes 150 feet of direct waterfront access and sits on a 100 foot by 230 pie-shaped lot. It is an extraordinary blend of nature, privacy, luxury, and urban convenience, said Dzulynsky. The listing notes that the property offers extraordinary natural beauty while still being just minutes from the city





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Toronto Mansion Indoor Hockey Rink Humber River High Park Swansea Community Luxury Real Estate

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