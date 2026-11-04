Toronto Man Charged with 21 Human Trafficking Offences Over 17 Years Involving Two Victims

Justin Ferguson, 35, faces 21 charges after Toronto police allege he trafficked two 28-year-old women over a combined 17 years, including sexual exploitation of one when she was under 18. Police believe there may be additional victims.

A Toronto man is facing 21 charges after police alleged he trafficked two victims over a combined 17 years, including the sexual exploitation of one when she was under 18.

The Human Trafficking Unit launched an investigation in September into suspected human trafficking in the city, Toronto police said. Police alleged that Justin Ferguson, 35, of Toronto, trafficked a 28-year-old victim over a six-year period through a combination of deception, coercion, and control. The money earned by the victim was allegedly turned over to Ferguson, who kept it.

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Justin Ferguson Arrested on Trafficking Charges

He was arrested on Oct. 13 and charged with several offences, including trafficking in persons, obtaining a material benefit from sexual services, and possessing a firearm without a licence. Following a continued investigation, police alleged Ferguson also trafficked a second 28-year-old victim over an 11-year period using similar methods. Police alleged Ferguson first met the victim and sexually exploited her when she was under the age of 18.

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The money earned by the victim was also allegedly kept and controlled by Ferguson. On Oct. 27, officers arrested Ferguson again and charged him with 15 additional offences. These include trafficking in persons under 18, obtaining a material benefit from sexual services provided by a person under 18, sexual exploitation of a young person, and uttering threats of death or bodily harm. The charges have not been tested in court.

Police believe there may be additional victims and are asking anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-4838 or humantrafficking@torontopolice.on.ca. The investigation remains active. If you or someone you know is struggling with sexual assault or trauma, the following resources are available. Call 911 if you are in immediate danger or fear for your safety.

Support Resources for Sexual Assault Survivors

The Canadian Association of Sexual Assault Centres website has a comprehensive list of sexual assault centres in Canada that offer information, advocacy, and counselling. The Ending Violence Association of Canada provides links to helplines, support services, and locations for sexual assault kits. Specific crisis lines include the Indian Residential School Survivors Society at +1 866 925 4419 or +1 800 721 0066, which operates 24 hours a day.

The Toronto Rape Crisis Centre offers a crisis line at +1 416 597 8808 around the clock. For national assistance, the Canadian Human Trafficking Hotline can be reached at +1 833 900 1010, and the Trans Lifeline is available at +1 877 330 6366. The Suicide Crisis Helpline can be contacted by calling or texting 988. Current and former Canadian Armed Forces members can access the Sexual Misconduct Support and Resource Centre at +1 844 750 1648.

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Further information on victim rights is available on the Canadian Resource Centre for Victims of Crime website.