Csaba Gaspar, 47, of Toronto, faces multiple charges including sexual assault with a weapon after an alleged Aug. 17 attack in Scarborough. Police believe there may be more victims and have released his image.

Toronto Police are investigating a serious sexual assault that occurred in Scarborough, leading to the arrest of 47-year-old Csaba Gaspar. The incident took place on August 17, just after 12:30 a.m., near the intersection of Markham Road and Lawrence Avenue West.

Authorities have charged Gaspar with multiple offenses, including sexual assault with a weapon and forcible confinement, as the investigation continues into potential additional victims. According to Toronto Police Service reports, officers responded to the initial call regarding a sexual assault in the early hours of August 17. Investigators allege that the suspect made contact with a female victim near the intersection of Lawrence Avenue East and Morningside Avenue.

Also read Toronto Transit Commission Begins Annual E-Bike Ban Ahead of Winter

Gaspar is accused of convincing the victim to enter his vehicle before driving her to a different location. The alleged journey concluded in the area surrounding Markham Road and Lawrence Avenue East. It was at this second location that investigators state the man subsequently sexually assaulted the woman. Following the assault, the suspect allegedly fled the scene before police could arrive at the location.

Advertisement

Sex Crimes Unit Executes Search Warrants

The specific timeline between the initial contact and the assault remains under review by detectives. The investigation intensified on November 10, when members of the Toronto Police Service's Sex Crimes Unit executed several search warrants. These legal actions resulted in the arrest of Csaba Gaspar, who is identified as a 47-year-old resident of Toronto. The charges stem directly from the evidence gathered during the subsequent investigative phases following the August incident.

Gaspar has been formally charged with two counts of sexual assault with a weapon. Additional charges include one count of sexual assault with choking, one count of forcible confinement, and one count of assault causing bodily harm. These charges reflect the severity of the allegations made by police against the accused individual. Legal proceedings for Csaba Gaspar are scheduled to commence in the near future.

Accused Appears in Bail Court

The accused was scheduled to appear in bail court on November 12. This court appearance is a critical step in the judicial process, determining whether the suspect will be held in custody or released under specific conditions while the case moves forward. Authorities emphasize that these allegations have not yet been tested in court. The presumption of innocence remains with the accused until proven otherwise in a legal setting.

However, the filing of charges indicates that police believe they have sufficient evidence to support the charges brought forward in this high-profile case. Toronto Police have expressed concern that there may be more victims connected to this case. Investigators believe that the pattern of behavior exhibited by Gaspar could involve other individuals who were targeted in similar ways. The Sex Crimes Unit is actively pursuing leads that could identify additional suspects or witnesses relevant to the ongoing inquiry.

Advertisement

To assist in this expanded investigation, police have released an image of the accused, Csaba Gaspar. This visual aid is intended to help the public identify the individual if they have any connection to the events described. The release of this image is part of a broader strategy to gather community support and information. The investigation remains active and ongoing as authorities work to resolve the case fully.

Police Urge Public To Come Forward

Toronto Police are urging anyone with further information about the incident or the accused to come forward immediately. The public is considered a vital resource in helping to identify potential additional victims or witnesses. Individuals with information are asked to contact Toronto police directly at 416-808-7474. This dedicated line allows the community to provide tips anonymously or openly.

Authorities stress that even small details may be crucial in piecing together the full scope of the crimes alleged against Gaspar.