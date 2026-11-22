Armani Callender charged with second-degree murder after 18-year-old Malik Abass was fatally shot in Etobicoke. Police seek second suspect Cameron Marlor.

Toronto police have arrested a 19-year-old man and charged him with murder following the fatal shooting of 18-year-old Malik Abass in the Etobicoke district earlier this month. The incident, which occurred on November 7, has added another case to the city's growing list of violent crimes, marking Abass as Toronto's 33rd homicide victim of the current year.

The shooting took place near the intersection of Rathburn Road and The East Mall just before 4:30 p.m. on that Sunday. When officers arrived at the scene, they discovered a male victim who had sustained gunshot wounds. Paramedics immediately began life-saving measures on the ground before transporting the individual to a nearby hospital for emergency care.

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Armani Callender Arrested and Charged

On Sunday, investigators arrested Armani Callender, also 19 and a resident of Toronto, in connection with the killing. Callender faces multiple serious charges, including second-degree murder, attempted murder, possession of a firearm without a licence, and possession of a loaded regulated firearm. These allegations have not yet been tested in a court of law.

Callender was scheduled to appear in bail court on Sunday morning to face these charges. The Toronto Police Service confirmed in a news release that the suspect fled the area prior to the arrival of law enforcement officers, allowing for a period where the investigation focused on identifying those involved.

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Cameron Marlor Remains at Large

A second suspect, identified as 17-year-old Cameron Marlor of Toronto, remains at large with a Canada-wide warrant active for his arrest. Marlor is wanted on identical charges to Callender, including second-degree murder and attempted murder. Police have obtained an extended judicial authorization under Section 110 of the Youth Criminal Justice Act to identify this minor suspect.

This specific authorization allows for the identification of the young person and will expire on November 24 at noon. Police continue to urge the public to assist in locating Marlor, emphasizing the severity of the charges and the ongoing danger posed by the outstanding warrant for the teenager.

Community Impact and Ongoing Search

The death of Malik Abass has drawn attention from local authorities and the community alike. Abass is from Mississauga but was found in Etobicoke. The police are actively seeking tips from anyone who may have information regarding the whereabouts of Cameron Marlor or details surrounding the November 7 shooting.

Authorities have established a dedicated tip line at 416-808-7400 for anyone with information that could aid the investigation. The case remains open as police work to resolve the remaining charges and bring all involved parties to justice for the tragic loss of life in the city.