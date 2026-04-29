Toronto Man Arrested in 3D-Printed Gun Trafficking Scheme, Faces New Canadian Charge

A 28-year-old Toronto man has been arrested and charged with multiple offences, including a new Canadian offence related to possessing computer data for firearm manufacturing, in connection with a scheme involving 3D-printed guns and the trafficking of firearm components. The investigation highlights the growing concern of 'ghost guns' and the challenges they pose to law enforcement.

Toronto police have announced the arrest of a 28-year-old man in connection with a sophisticated firearm manufacturing and trafficking operation centered around 3D-printed guns. This case marks a significant development in Canadian law enforcement's response to the growing threat of ' ghost guns ' – firearms that are privately made and lack serial numbers, making them virtually untraceable.

The investigation, initiated last November following a tip-off from the RCMP regarding suspicious advertisements on a firearms website, has uncovered a network of illicit activity involving the sale of 3D-printed handgun receivers and associated components. The suspect is now facing a multitude of charges, notably including a newly defined offence under Canadian legislation: possession of computer data specifically intended for the manufacturing or trafficking of firearms.

This new charge underscores the evolving legal landscape as authorities grapple with the challenges posed by digital technology in facilitating illegal arms dealing. The investigation unfolded after the RCMP identified concerning online advertisements on a firearms platform. These ads allegedly promoted the sale of a 3D-printed handgun receiver, a crucial component in the assembly of a functional firearm, alongside other necessary parts. Following this initial discovery, investigators focused on identifying the individual responsible for the advertisements.

Their efforts culminated in a series of searches conducted in December, targeting the suspect’s residence and vehicles. These searches yielded a substantial amount of evidence, including several completed 3D-printed handguns. More alarmingly, officers recovered components capable of being assembled into a total of 24 prohibited firearms, highlighting the potential scale of the operation and the number of untraceable weapons that could have been brought into circulation.

The discovery of these components demonstrates a clear intent to circumvent existing firearms regulations and contribute to the illegal arms market. The case is particularly concerning because of the accessibility of 3D printing technology, which allows individuals to bypass traditional manufacturing and tracing methods. Beyond the physical firearms and components, the police also seized a wealth of digital evidence. This included data recovered from computer systems, electronic storage devices, a 3D printer, and various mobile devices.

The digital evidence is expected to provide crucial insights into the suspect’s activities, including the extent of his network, the sources of his materials, and the identities of potential buyers. The recovery of the 3D printer itself is a key piece of evidence, demonstrating the suspect’s capability to manufacture firearm components independently. The investigation is ongoing, and authorities are working to analyze the seized digital data and identify any potential co-conspirators.

This case serves as a stark reminder of the challenges law enforcement faces in combating the proliferation of ghost guns and the need for continued vigilance and adaptation in the face of evolving technologies. The new legal charge related to possessing data for firearm manufacturing is a proactive step towards addressing this emerging threat, but further legislative and technological solutions may be required to effectively curb the illegal production and distribution of these weapons.

The police are committed to disrupting these operations and bringing those involved to justice, ensuring public safety and upholding the law





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