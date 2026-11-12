Microsoft Outage Disrupts Toronto Hospitals, Universities and VIA Rail Services

A widespread Microsoft outage on Thursday affected hospitals, universities and VIA Rail in Canada, prompting emergency protocols and email disruptions. Microsoft says a core process on affected servers is overwhelmed, causing capacity loss.

Microsoft is investigating a widespread outage that generated tens of thousands of reports from users across North America. The disruption, which the company says may affect Microsoft 365, began around 1 p.m. ET on Thursday.

Hospitals Declare Emergency Amid Email Outage

It disrupted the workday for thousands of users in Canada and the United States. Unity Health Toronto declared a Code Grey emergency protocol on Thursday afternoon. The status is designated for significant infrastructure loss and directly affected St. Michael's Hospital and other facilities. Staff experienced severe difficulties sending and receiving emails because of the technical failure.

Also read Microsoft outage drags on for hours, disrupting Outlook, Teams for thousands

A Code Grey is triggered specifically when essential infrastructure is lost or fails in a way that hinders normal operational workflows. Unity Health Toronto advised anyone who needs to reach a clinic or department about an upcoming appointment to call the main hospital line if the matter is urgent. Despite the administrative hurdles, Unity Health Toronto emphasized that patient and resident care is not affected. The hospitals remain safe and open, ensuring medical priorities are not compromised.

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Clinical operations continue without interruption even as digital communication channels remain compromised. Other major health networks in Toronto reported similar disruptions. University Health Network announced its email services were temporarily unavailable. In a notice on its website, UHN stated clearly that there is no impact on patient care delivery.

Sunnybrook Hospital urged patients with urgent appointments to call the main telephone line. Staff at Sunnybrook noted they are unable to send or receive emails, mirroring challenges faced by Unity Health Toronto. The hospital maintained it remains safe and open to provide care. The fallout extended well beyond healthcare.

Universities And Travel Services Affected By Outage

Several post-secondary institutions, including the University of Toronto, Seneca Polytechnic and George Brown Polytechnic, confirmed their email services were impacted. It does not appear that classes are affected. Students and faculty must rely on alternative means to receive important academic updates and administrative notices. Inter-city travel provider VIA Rail also acknowledged disruptions, stating passengers may not receive email communications about their trip.

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The impact on travel notifications could lead to confusion or delays for passengers who rely on digital confirmations. The widespread nature of the outage demonstrates how deeply integrated cloud-based services are in daily operations. Microsoft first reported it was investigating the issue at around 1 p.m. on Thursday. The company has been constantly posting updates on social media regarding restoration work.

Microsoft Investigates Server Issues And Restoration Efforts

In an update at 5:09 p.m. ET, Microsoft explained it is opening all available pathways to restore service. The company acknowledged that actions taken thus far have not provided the anticipated relief. Microsoft said it found a core process on affected servers is becoming overwhelmed, causing capacity loss. To validate a potential recovery, Microsoft said it is isolating a portion of infrastructure, restarting affected components, and reintroducing traffic to confirm the services remain stable before applying the change more broadly.

Engineering teams are isolating infrastructure, restarting components, and reintroducing traffic to confirm stability. This cautious approach involves testing changes on a small scale before applying the fix more broadly. The company continues to prioritize restoration of reliable services for all affected customers, including critical infrastructure providers such as hospitals and schools.