A procession was held in Toronto to honor the memory of fallen police officer Const. Marc Pinizzotto. The officer lost his life in the line of duty. In other news, the popular dinosaur exhibit Jurassic Quest has returned to Saskatoon, giving families a chance to interact with life-like dinosaurs. A man from Mount Brydges has been charged in an investigation into the alleged manufacturing of 3D-printed firearms.

A procession was held in Toronto to honor the memory of fallen police officer Const. Marc Pinizzotto. The officer lost his life in the line of duty.

In other news, the popular dinosaur exhibit Jurassic Quest has returned to Saskatoon, giving families a chance to interact with life-like dinosaurs. A man from Mount Brydges has been charged in an investigation into the alleged manufacturing of 3D-printed firearms. A former professional hockey player has spoken out about his greatest accomplishment, saying it was not his record-breaking goal but rather the love and support he received from his family.

Retailers such as Ikea are shifting their focus to smaller stores in an effort to connect with customers on a more personal level. In the Democratic Republic of Congo, the number of Ebola cases has risen to 782, with 181 reported deaths. The film 'Disclosure Day' has opened at number one in the box office, while the thriller 'Obsession' continues to captivate audiences. A study has predicted that the working-age population in Germany will shrink dramatically in the coming years.

Canada's summer forecast is expected to be cooler and wetter than usual, following a spring that was marked by unseasonable temperatures. Apple has released a major update to its Siri virtual assistant, but the real challenge lies in making the technology more user-friendly. A Canadian shampoo and conditioner duo has been praised for its ability to improve scalp and hair health.

A smart laundry basket has been hailed as a solution to household arguments, while budget-friendly beauty products are being touted as dupes for more expensive items. Shoppers are taking advantage of last-minute beauty discounts ahead of the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sale





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Toronto Police Officer Jurassic Quest 3D-Printed Firearms Retailers Ikea Ebola Germany Canada Apple Siri Shampoo Conditioner Laundry Basket Beauty Products

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