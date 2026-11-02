Toronto Home Sells for $2.5 Million After 22 Days on Market

A semi-detached house in Toronto's Rosedale area sold for $2.5 million in October 2026, highlighting shifting market dynamics and buyer priorities for turnkey properties.

A semi-detached property located at 230 Glen Road in Toronto achieved a final selling price of $2.5 million in October 2026. The transaction concluded after the home remained on the market for exactly 22 days, marking a significant shift in local real estate velocity compared to previous years.

Market Shift and Sales Timeline

The property was initially listed by Hazelton Real Estate Inc. in September 2026 with an asking price of $2,649,000. Listing agents Nigel Denham, Penny Brown, and Louise Vezina had hoped to secure buyers before the anticipated seasonal slowdown typically observed at the end of the year. Agent Nigel Denham noted that receiving approximately half a dozen visitors over a few weeks was a positive indicator in the current climate. Securing an offer from one of those visitors and successfully negotiating the final price down to $2.5 million provided a sense of relief for the representation team.

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Nigel Denham explicitly stated that the era of homes selling in ten days or less has passed. He emphasized that in the current environment, transactions now typically require three to four weeks to close, provided the property is priced accurately from the outset. Denham described the local market as highly unpredictable, yet he believed this specific listing would be well-received due to the inherent merits of the property and its location.

Property Features and Competitive Advantages

The nearly 50-year-old semi-detached house near Chorley Park possesses several distinct assets that appealed to potential buyers. The property features a private driveway capable of accommodating three cars, alongside a garage that is accessed directly through the finished basement. These parking provisions are rare in the immediate vicinity and offer significant practical value for modern homeowners.

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Denham highlighted that while several other houses were available for sale at similar price points, they suffered from notable drawbacks. Competing properties often lacked adequate parking, were situated directly adjacent to railroad tracks, or required complete renovation projects. In contrast, this home was positioned well away from the tracks and offered best-in-class parking that Denham claimed was superior to what could be found at most properties priced two or three times higher.

The agent described the residence as a fairly turnkey proposition, characterized as a totally move-in ready house from top to bottom. This condition eliminated the need for immediate capital expenditure on renovations, making it an attractive option for buyers seeking convenience and immediate occupancy without the hassle of construction delays.

Interior Specifications and Layout Details

The two-storey structure provides 1,816 square feet of living space designed for modern family living. The interior configuration includes three bedrooms and four bathrooms, offering ample accommodation and convenience for daily use. An eat-in kitchen is integrated into the main living area, facilitating both casual dining and entertaining.

The layout of the home is designed to maximize flow and natural light. The dining room is situated next to a living room that features a fireplace, creating a warm and inviting atmosphere for social gatherings. Furthermore, the living area provides direct access to a patio, seamlessly connecting the indoor living spaces with the outdoor environment of the 23-by-130-foot lot.

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Neighborhood Amenities and Location Value

Agent Nigel Denham pointed out that the home's location at the northern end of the Rosedale neighborhood brings specific conveniences to its residents. The property is located just down the street from Chorley Park, a popular green space that adds recreational value to the immediate surroundings. This proximity to parks is a significant factor in the desirability of the Rosedale area.

Additionally, the Summerhill strip and market are located just down the street from the property. Denham described this commercial area as a huge draw for the neighborhood, offering residents easy access to dining, shopping, and local services. These amenities contribute to the high demand for properties in this specific part of Toronto, supporting the final sale price achieved in October 2026.

Historical Valuation and Tax Context

The current transaction reflects a substantial increase in value for the property over the last decade. The home was previously sold in April 2016 for $1,707,500. Prior to that, it changed hands in July 2011 for $1.06 million. This trajectory indicates consistent appreciation in the Rosedale real estate market, despite the current need for longer marketing periods to achieve sales.

For the current owners, the annual property taxes are assessed at $11,640 for the year 2026. This financial obligation is a key consideration for future buyers evaluating the total cost of ownership. The combination of historical value growth, modern amenities, and prime location continues to make such properties central to the Toronto housing market conversation.