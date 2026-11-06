Toronto Home Sales Fall 7.9% as Buyers Hesitate on Economic Uncertainty

October real estate data shows a 7.9% drop in GTA sales despite lower prices. Buyers remain cautious due to inflation and borrowing costs, signaling a pause in market recovery.

Home sales in the Greater Toronto Area declined by 7.9% in October compared to the same month last year, according to the latest data released by the Toronto Regional Real Estate Board ( TRREB). The board reported 5,603 home sales through its MLS System, a significant drop from the previous year despite average prices falling. This decline highlights a persistent hesitation among purchasers who are waiting for greater clarity on the national economic outlook.

Buyer Uncertainty Drives Market Slowdown

Many prospective homebuyers are currently holding back from making purchases, citing uncertainty regarding the future trajectory of inflation and borrowing costs. Although the average selling price decreased by 2.7% to reach $1,024,108, monthly mortgage payments have only edged upward slightly. The Toronto Regional Real Estate Board notes that this mitigating factor has kept affordability relatively stable, yet it has not been enough to stimulate a robust return to the market.

Also read GTA home sales fall 7.9% in October as buyers stay on sidelines

Jason Mercer, the Chief Information Officer for the Toronto Regional Real Estate Board, emphasized that Greater Toronto Area homebuyers have maintained substantial negotiating power on prices over the past twelve months. He explained that while borrowing costs have risen due to higher inflation, the impact on monthly mortgage payments has been cushioned by lower selling prices. This dynamic has helped keep overall housing affordability in check, even as consumer confidence remains fragile.

Price Trends and Supply Constraints

The MLS Home Price Index Composite benchmark was 4.3% lower than a year earlier in October, continuing a trend of falling prices from last year's elevated levels. Despite the downward pressure on prices, the supply of available homes has tightened significantly. New listings dropped to 14,173, representing an 11.9% decrease year-over-year, which restricts options for buyers and contributes to market volatility.

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From a month-to-month perspective, the data shows different movement. After adjusting for seasonal patterns, sales, new listings, the Home Price Index Composite, and the average selling price all increased from September levels. This temporary uptick suggests that seasonal factors and short-term fluctuations are influencing the market, but the underlying long-term trend remains constrained by buyer caution and limited inventory.

Economic Catalysts for Future Recovery

TRREB President Daniel Steinfeld indicated that a clearer economic picture could encourage buyers to re-enter the market in the new year. He stated that if a Canada-U.S. trade deal is reached, GTA residents could gain a clearer understanding of the economic outlook. Steinfeld suggested that this, combined with a resolution to the conflict in the Middle East, could help ease concerns about inflation and economic uncertainty, thereby strengthening consumer confidence.

Steinfeld further noted that these positive geopolitical and trade developments could renew interest in homeownership as the region moves into 2027. The board believes that reducing these external uncertainties is critical for shifting buyer sentiment from hesitation to active participation. Until such clarity is achieved, the market is likely to remain in a state of waiting, with transactions driven primarily by those with immediate housing needs rather than speculative investment.

Policy Interventions and Long-Term Outlook

DiMichele, a voice within the real estate community, stressed the importance of permanent population growth in the region. She argued that despite short-term volatility in the ownership housing market, policy announcements including HST rebates and development charge reductions should help bring a greater diversity of ownership and rental supply online in the medium term.

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These policy measures are intended to ensure that new families are properly and affordably housed as the population expands. The combination of supply-side incentives and demand-side economic stabilization is viewed as essential for achieving a balanced market. Experts warn that without these interventions, the risk of insufficient new construction could persist, exacerbating housing affordability challenges in the long run.