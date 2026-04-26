Toronto General Hospital Tackles Emergency Department Overcrowding Through Innovative Partnerships

Toronto General Hospital is facing unprecedented patient volumes in its emergency department and is implementing innovative care pathways and collaborations with other healthcare organizations to alleviate pressure and improve patient care. The hospital is also fostering a culture of innovation, empowering frontline staff to develop and test new solutions.

Toronto General Hospital , a key facility within the University Health Network (UHN), is grappling with a significant surge in patient volumes at its emergency department (ED).

Originally designed to handle approximately 20,000 patients annually, the ED is now consistently managing between 60,000 and 70,000 cases each year. This dramatic increase, coupled with the complex medical and social needs of many patients – particularly those related to mental health and homelessness due to its downtown location – is placing immense strain on resources and leading to extended wait times.

Dr. Erin O'Connor, Head of the Department, emphasizes the challenges, stating that despite numerous adjustments, demand sometimes overwhelms capacity. To address this escalating pressure, Toronto General is actively forging partnerships with other healthcare institutions and organizations. These collaborations, termed 'care pathways,' aim to divert patients from the ED when appropriate and ensure rapid follow-up care. Current pathways include connections with Women's College Hospital, a virtual ED, and Princess Margaret Urgent Care Clinic for imaging and bloodwork.

A new pathway focusing on mental health and substance use, in collaboration with CAMH and the Ministry of Health, is under development, focusing on managing withdrawal symptoms, initiating medication-assisted treatment, and connecting patients with ongoing support. The hospital is also embracing a culture of innovation, encouraging frontline staff to propose solutions and rapidly test new models of care delivery.

Nurse Manager Michael De Wit highlights the importance of 'failing fast' and learning from both successes and setbacks, with many impactful ideas originating directly from the nursing and medical teams. The addition of advanced practice providers like nurse practitioners and physician assistants is also contributing to easing the burden. The hospital’s strategy extends beyond simply managing the flow of patients within the ED.

It recognizes a growing trend of the ED serving as a safety net for unmet needs in the community, including primary care and social services. Therefore, a core focus is on strengthening relationships with external organizations to ensure patients receive care in the most appropriate setting and at the right time. Nurse Practitioner Kathryn Grundy underscores the dedication of the team to improving patient flow and maximizing efficiency.

Dr. O'Connor believes that continued investment in staffing, resources, and collaborative partnerships will be crucial for sustaining quality care amidst increasing demand. The hospital is committed to adapting and evolving to meet the changing healthcare landscape and the complex needs of the population it serves. The CBC’s Talia Ricci reported on these developments, highlighting the proactive steps being taken by Toronto General to navigate these challenges





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Emergency Department Hospital Overcrowding Healthcare Partnerships Toronto General Hospital Patient Care

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