Toronto Gathers for Remembrance Day Services Across City

Toronto residents will honour veterans and fallen soldiers on Nov. 11 with ceremonies at the Old City Hall Cenotaph, Queen's Park, and other sites, including a 21‑gun salute and RCAF flypast.

On Thursday, November 11, Toronto residents will honour the Canada‑served who lost their lives by attending a series of commemorations throughout the city. The city‑wide observance includes a 21‑gun salute, an RCAF flypast, and lighting of veterans' graves at Mount Pleasant Cemetery.

Central Ceremony at Old City Hall Cenotaph

The City of Toronto will host a Remembrance Day service at the Old City Hall Cenotaph, located at 60 Queen St. W., from 10:45 a.m. to noon Eastern Time. Mayor Olivia Chow is slated to attend. The ceremony will feature a 21‑gun salute at 11 a.m. and a Royal Canadian Air Force flight at 11:40 a.m. Local veterans' groups will conduct wreath‑laying and short speeches.

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Queen's Park and Provincial Tribute

A ceremony at Queen's Park will pay tribute to the bravery, courage, and sacrifice of past and present members of the Canadian Armed Forces. Ontario Premier Doug Ford is expected to attend the event, which will align with the provincial government's commemorative agenda. The service time will mirror the city's schedule, beginning at 10:45 a.m.

Lights of Remembrance at Mount Pleasant Cemetery

In the evening of November 10, a Lights of Remembrance installation illuminated 400 veteran graves across Mount Pleasant Cemetery. Each grave received a solar light and a Canadian flag thanks to a joint effort by the RCAF Foundation and the Mount Pleasant Group. Designed to glow from dusk for a couple of weeks, the initiative personalises each service member's story in a cemetery without a dedicated military section.

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Additional Services Across the Greater Toronto Area

Other Remembrance Day services will begin at 10:45 a.m. at multiple locations: Etobicoke Civic Centre Cenotaph, Scarborough War Memorial, and the 97th annual sunrise service at Prospect Cemetery hosted by the Royal Canadian Legion Maple Leaf/Swansea Branch 266/46. The University of Toronto will hold a service at the Soldiers' Tower, with a carillon prelude from 10:30 a.m. to 10:50 a.m. The Canadian Harvard Aircraft Association is scheduled to conduct a flypast in a missing‑man formation over Old City Hall, East York Civic Centre, and York Cemetery at various times between 11:05 a.m. and 11:30 a.m., commemorating its 40th anniversary and the use of Harvard aircraft in WWII training.

Community Events in Mississauga, Vaughan, and Beyond

Mississauga will host a Remembrance Day service at Mississauga Celebration Square on the corner of the Civic Centre Community Memorial at 300 City Centre Dr. at 10:30 a.m., while Vaughan's Woodbridge Cenotaph will also hold a ceremony at 10:30 a.m. The city will honour those who have made the ultimate sacrifice, celebrating the service of veterans and current members of the armed forces.