Devondre Hall, ranked ninth on Canada's 25 Most Wanted list, has been arrested in Toronto in connection with a fatal shooting that resulted in a first-degree murder charge.

Devondre Hall, a 25-year-old suspect who recently ranked ninth on Canada's 25 Most Wanted list, has been taken into custody by Toronto Police following the investigation into a fatal homicide. Hall was arrested on Friday, November 20, just one day after the federal list of wanted fugitives was officially updated and released to the public.

Arrest Timeline and Legal Charges

Authorities confirmed that Hall is being held on a Canada-wide warrant for first-degree murder. The arrest follows the death of 32-year-old Marcus Charles, whose body was discovered inside a vehicle that had been deliberately set on fire. Hall appeared in court on Saturday to face these serious charges, marking a significant development in the probe.

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Toronto Police issued a news release on Saturday detailing the apprehension, which concluded a high-profile search for the suspect. The timing of the arrest, immediately after the publication of the updated list, underscores the collaborative effort between federal and local law enforcement agencies to track down high-risk individuals.

Circumstances of the Fatal Incident

The investigation centers on an incident that occurred on September 21 at a field located near the intersection of Steeles Avenue East and Reesor Road. Emergency crews were dispatched to the scene at 11:24 p.m. following reports of a vehicle fire in the area.

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Upon arrival, police and emergency responders located Marcus Charles inside the burning vehicle. Despite immediate medical attention, Charles was pronounced dead at the scene. The nature of the fire and the location of the body have been key elements in the ongoing criminal investigation.

Additional Suspects and Co-Accused

In addition to Hall, police have arrested and charged 26-year-old Shyanne Miller of Toronto with accessory after the fact to murder. Miller's arrest adds another layer to the complex case, which has seen multiple individuals charged in connection with the death.

Previously, 25-year-old Rushon Powell was charged with first-degree murder, and 25-year-old Shakurwa Jeffrey was charged with accessory after the fact to murder. These prior charges indicate that the police investigation had been actively pursuing multiple suspects leading up to Hall's recent capture.

Statistical Context and Public Safety

This case marks Toronto's 28th homicide of 2026, highlighting a concerning trend in violent crime within the city. The involvement of individuals on the Canada 25 Most Wanted list further emphasizes the severity of the threats facing the community.

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Toronto Police are urging anyone with information regarding this case or other BOLO (Be On The Lookout) suspects to come forward. A dedicated 24/7 tip line has been established at 416-808-0606 to ensure that confidential information can be submitted at any time.

The sustained effort to clear the city's most wanted list remains a priority for law enforcement. The successful arrest of Devondre Hall serves as a reminder of the ongoing commitment to solving cold cases and bringing perpetrators of violent crimes to justice.