Devondre Hall, one of Canada's 25 most wanted fugitives, was arrested Friday and charged with first-degree murder in the death of Marcus Charles, whose body was found in a burning vehicle in Scarborough in September. A second suspect, Shyanne Miller, was charged with accessory after the fact.

A Toronto man ranked ninth on Canada's 25 Most Wanted list has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder in the death of Marcus Charles, whose body was found inside a burning vehicle in Scarborough in September.

Devondre Hall, 25, was arrested by Toronto police on Friday, Nov. 20, one day after the new most wanted list was released. He had been wanted on a Canada-wide warrant. Police said Hall was scheduled to appear in court on Saturday. He is charged with first-degree murder in the killing of 32-year-old Marcus Charles.

Also read Toronto Fugitive Devondre Hall Arrested After Homicide Investigation

Burning Vehicle Leads To Homicide Probe

Charles was found dead inside a vehicle that had been set on fire in a field near Steeles Avenue East and Reesor Road on Sept. 21. Emergency crews responded to reports of a vehicle fire at 11:24 p.m. and located Charles inside, where he was pronounced dead at the scene. The investigation marked Toronto's 28th homicide of 2026. The case had already led to multiple arrests before Hall was taken into custody.

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Toronto police also arrested 26-year-old Shyanne Miller of Toronto. She has been charged with accessory after the fact to murder. Police announced the charges in a news release issued Saturday. Two other people were previously charged in connection with Charles's death.

They include Rushon Powell, 25, who was charged with first-degree murder, and Shakurwa Jeffrey, 25, who was charged with accessory after the fact to murder. Police have not said whether additional suspects remain outstanding. Hall had been listed among Canada's 25 most wanted fugitives, a national list that highlights suspects sought on Canada-wide warrants. His arrest came just one day after the updated list was made public this week, according to police.

Police Expand Suspect List With Charges

Authorities are asking anyone with additional information about the case to come forward and contact Toronto police. Officials said the tip line will be staffed 24 hours a day, seven days a week for the submission of confidential information about BOLO cases. The death of Marcus Charles was initially investigated after firefighters and police responded to the vehicle fire in the field near the Scarborough intersection. Charles, 32, was the only person found inside the vehicle at the time.

Toronto police released a photo of Charles as part of their public appeal for information. The investigation has since resulted in charges against four people, including Hall, who now faces the most serious charge in the case. Hall's arrest marks the latest development in a homicide investigation that began with a burning vehicle and a 911 call late on a September night. Police have not released further details about the circumstances of Charles's death or a possible motive.

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BOLO Program Highlights National Warrants

The 25 Most Wanted list is compiled by BOLO, a program that works with police agencies across Canada to publicize suspects wanted on Canada-wide warrants. Hall's placement at number nine on the list brought additional public attention to the case before his arrest. Toronto police continue to ask anyone with information to contact them directly or provide anonymous tips through Crime Stoppers.

They said the dedicated tip line will remain available around the clock for confidential submissions related to BOLO cases.