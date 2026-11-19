Toronto Fire Services and Police responded to a unique call involving escaped chickens. Firefighters built a makeshift enclosure to safely corral the birds for their owner.

More than two dozen chickens roamed free in a Toronto parking lot on Wednesday after escaping from a transport van. The unusual incident occurred near the intersection of Lawrence Avenue West and Keele Street, prompting a multi-agency response from local emergency services. Toronto Police received an animal complaint call regarding the loose birds, which quickly attracted attention from passersby and firefighters on the scene.

Firefighters Build Makeshift Enclosure

Toronto Fire Services personnel arrived to manage the situation and contained the birds using their emergency equipment. John Davidson, division commander of technical operations with Toronto Fire Services, described the event as a first in his thirty-five-year career. Firefighters constructed a makeshift enclosure within the parking lot to safely gather the running chickens for public safety.

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Initial reports indicated that at least twenty-two chickens were loose. However, the owner stated he owns eighteen birds in total, suggesting the discrepancy may involve miscounting or unlisted birds. The firefighters worked to corral the animals as a public service, ensuring no injuries occurred to the chickens or the public during the containment process.

Owner Retrieves Emotional Support Animals

The owner, identified as Pourazad, was contacted by authorities and arrived at the scene shortly after the containment began. Videos of the incident showed the owner retrieving the chickens from the temporary fire-built enclosure and guiding them back into the van. He explained that the van serves as the daily living space for the birds, which he cleans every single day.

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Pourazad told CTV News that he did not know how the chickens managed to escape the vehicle. He mentioned stepping out to a nearby Walmart when the incident occurred. Upon his return, he found the birds already secured by emergency crews. He described the chickens as emotional support animals, stating that he trains them to listen and that they feel safe under his care.

Bylaw Violations and Future Implications

A Toronto Animal Services representative arrived later to address legal concerns regarding the keeping of poultry in the city. The representative informed the owner that keeping chickens is not permitted under current municipal bylaws. Officials classified the birds as a potential health and safety risk due to hygiene concerns and noise disturbances.

During the retrieval process, not all chickens were cooperative, with one hiding under a parked car. Pourazad was seen chasing the remaining birds around the lot to ensure they were all accounted for. Despite the legal issues raised by animal services, the owner expressed a strong sense of responsibility for the animals. The incident concludes with the birds secured in the van, pending any further legal action from city officials.