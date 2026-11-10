Toronto FC misses MLS playoffs for sixth straight season, fires coach Robin Fraser

Toronto FC general manager Jason Hernandez expressed disappointment after the club missed the playoffs for a sixth consecutive year, leading to the firing of head coach Robin Fraser and three assistants.

Toronto FC general manager Jason Hernandez said Tuesday he was disappointed and frustrated that the club missed the playoffs again this year. Speaking at a season-ending media availability a day after firing head coach Robin Fraser and three of his assistants, Hernandez said the team too often approached games not to lose versus to win.

The moves came after Toronto FC (9-13-12) closed the campaign last weekend with a 4-1 loss in Philadelphia. The Reds settled for a 12th-place finish in the Eastern Conference standings. It is the sixth season in a row that the Major League Soccer team has missed the post-season. Clearly we did not meet our objectives, Hernandez said.

Also read Toronto FC fires head coach Robin Fraser after two seasons

Toronto FC Misses Playoffs Again

I believe this year we should have taken meaningful strides from a first-team performance perspective and we only took marginal strides. I think that is the long and the short of it. Midfielder Jonathan Osorio echoed the frustration. I think the story of the season is that I felt like we could never take control of games to get full points, he said.

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Toronto's last post-season appearance was a first-round loss to Nashville SC in November 2020. The search is underway for Fraser's replacement. Toronto will open the 2027 sprint season on Feb. 20 at Atlanta United. The club has now gone six straight years without a playoff berth, a stretch that has tested the patience of fans and management alike.

Hernandez acknowledged the team's inability to close out matches was a recurring theme. We were in games but could not take control to get full points, he said. That is something we have to fix moving forward. The general manager also noted that the decision to part ways with Fraser and his staff was not taken lightly.

Hernandez Says Change Was Necessary

We felt a change was necessary to take the next step, Hernandez said. We need to build a team that can compete for championships. Toronto's 2026 campaign ended with a 4-1 defeat to the Philadelphia Union on Nov. 7 in Chester, Pa. The loss capped a season in which the club finished with a record of 9-13-12, earning 39 points and finishing 12th in the Eastern Conference.

The club's last playoff appearance came in 2020, when Toronto fell to Nashville SC in the first round. Since then, the Reds have struggled to find consistency, missing the post-season in 2021, 2022, 2023, 2024, 2025 and now 2026. Hernandez said the team's mentality must change. We have to approach every game with the mindset to win, not just to avoid losing, he said.

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That is a cultural shift we need to make. As the search for a new head coach begins, Hernandez said the club will look for someone who can instill a winning mentality. We want a coach who can get the most out of this group, he said. We believe we have talent, but we need to translate that into results.

Focus Shifts To 2027 Season

Toronto will open the 2027 season on Feb. 20 at Atlanta United. The club will then return home for its home opener later in February. Hernandez said the focus now is on the off-season and making the necessary changes to return to the playoffs. We owe it to our fans to put a winning team on the field, Hernandez said.

We are going to work tirelessly to make that happen. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 10, 2026. Gregory Strong, The Canadian Press