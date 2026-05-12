Toronto Executive Committee Approves Emergency Paramedic Support During FIFA World Cup 2026

The Toronto executive committee has passed a motion to potentially work together with paramedic services from surrounding regions to support emergency response in a two-kilometer radius of the city during the FIFA World Cup. This plan aims to address the increased demand on medical emergency response and transportation networks.

Toronto's executive committee approved a motion that could lead to a partnership with regional paramedic services to support with emergency response along city boundaries during the FIFA World Cup .

As the city inches closer to the 2026 event, it is focusing on preparations. The motion will now go before city council, and if passed, it would temporarily implement the integrated response model on event days between June 11 and July 2. Over 230,000 daily visitors are expected during the month-long event, and the report stated that the response strategy would maintain emergency medical coverage, balance the workload on frontline staff, and help Toronto host a safe event





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