Toronto Election Turnout Hits Decade High as Chow Defeats Bradford

Toronto election turnout reached 46 per cent, the city's highest in over a decade, as Olivia Chow defeated Brad Bradford in a closely watched mayoral race.

Toronto recorded its highest municipal election turnout in more than a decade, with 989,990 ballots cast and 46 per cent of eligible voters participating, according to unofficial results collected by the Association of Municipalities of Ontario. Olivia Chow won the mayor's seat with 532,201 certified votes, defeating Brad Bradford, who received 404,013.

The contest drew nearly one million voters in a city where the provincial average turnout was around 36 per cent. Experts say the competitive mayoral race, strong civic engagement and extensive media coverage all contributed to the surge.

Also read Tyler Kahmann Finds Success with Toronto Argonauts, Adapting to Life in Toronto

Competitive Mayoral Race Drives Toronto Election Turnout

Cristine de Clercy, a political scientist at Trent University, said the apparent neck-and-neck contest between Chow and Bradford was the top driver of higher participation. Polls placing the two candidates close together, including one that put Bradford ahead just days before the election, motivated voters and volunteers.

She said the closeness of the race made people feel their efforts and votes could make a difference. That brought out residents who might otherwise have stayed home if either candidate appeared headed for a landslide win.

Advertisement

De Clercy also credited community organizations with playing an important role in getting people to vote during this municipal election cycle.

Toronto Political Culture Sets City Apart

Myer Siemiatycki, a professor emeritus of politics and public administration at Toronto Metropolitan University, said the competitive race alone could not explain why Toronto's turnout eclipsed other municipalities with hard-fought elections. In nearby Mississauga, 34 per cent of eligible voters cast ballots in a close three-way race won by Alvin Tedjo over incumbent Carolyn Parrish and her predecessor Bonnie Crombie. That was a 12-point increase from 2022 but still well below Toronto.

Siemiatycki attributed part of the gap to a stronger political culture of participation in Toronto, which he said has a longer history and pattern of engagement than suburban areas. He also pointed to robust media coverage and a wide range of issues voters cared about, including bike lanes, school nutrition programs and traffic gridlock.

Chow's dedicated volunteers, who canvassed and knocked on doors on election day, further helped drive up the vote, he said. In smaller communities, a declining media landscape has created an information gap, while Toronto's diverse media ecosystem offers far more reminders and focus on the municipal race.

Advertisement

Despite the higher showing, Siemiatycki said turnout in Toronto is still too low and remains a problem that needs attention.

Turnout Varies Across Ontario Municipalities

Across Ontario, more than four million people voted, according to the Association of Municipalities of Ontario. The group said unofficial results show turnout varied considerably among municipalities with populations over 100,000.

In London, Ontario, incumbent Josh Morgan was re-elected with turnout of 31 per cent, an increase of about six percentage points from 2022. Morgan took over 45 per cent of the vote, while his closest competitor received a little over 26 per cent.

Cameron D. Anderson, a political science professor at the University of Western Ontario, said London's turnout has historically trailed Toronto's, and the lack of tough opposition for Morgan further dampened participation. He said it was generally assumed Morgan would win again, whereas the sense that Chow's challenger was getting close increased motivation to vote.