Toronto Deploys AI Chatbot on 311 Portal to Handle Routine Inquiries

Toronto has launched an AI chatbot on its 311 website to answer common public questions, reducing call volume and improving service efficiency. The city is also updating its online portal with mobile-friendly features and new tracking tools for service requests.

The City of Toronto is introducing a new AI-powered chatbot on its 311 customer service portal to handle routine public inquiries, while human agents will continue to manage more complex issues over the phone.

According to Danielle Seraphim, head of the city's customer experience division, the tool is designed to replicate the seamless digital experience residents expect from modern apps. The bot can guide users on submitting requests and provide estimated timelines for services like pothole repairs. The city receives approximately 1.5 million 311 calls annually, with about 60% being general questions that the chatbot is equipped to address, freeing agents to focus on intricate cases.

Agents already use AI internally to assist with responses across 650 city services. The revamped 311 website will feature a mobile-first design, enhanced search capabilities, and streamlined categories to eliminate jargon, making it easier for residents to navigate and submit requests accurately. Beyond improved accessibility, the city is implementing new "closing the loop" features for common requests such as potholes, sidewalk damage, and tree pruning.

These updates will provide requesters with status milestones, like inspection completion and work scheduling, along with explanatory notes if outcomes differ from expectations. City officials emphasize that the modernization effort, extending through 2027, includes a full portal redesign. Regarding privacy and security, Seraphim confirmed the city is following a detailed project plan, though a recent executive committee report did not specify concrete safeguards.

The initiative reflects Toronto's push to enhance efficiency and transparency in municipal services while adapting to evolving public expectations for digital interaction with government





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