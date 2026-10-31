Toronto cyclists protest at Queen's Park after Bloor Street West bike lanes removed

Dozens of cycling advocates protested at Queen's Park on Halloween after Ontario removed 1.2 kilometres of bike lanes on Bloor Street West in Etobicoke. Cycle Toronto is asking the Supreme Court of Canada to weigh in on the province's removal plans.

Dozens of cycling advocates and protesters spent their Halloween at Queen's Park decrying Ontario's contentious decision to continue removing bike lanes across Toronto. The protest followed Ontario Transportation Minister Prabmeet Sarkaria's announcement on Friday that bike lanes along Bloor Street West in Etobicoke have been officially removed.

Sarkaria cited low usage of the lanes as the reason for removing them. We heard from communities, and that's why we moved forward on this first part of removal on Bloor Street West, Sarkaria told CP24 Breakfast. The remainder of which will come subsequent in the next construction cycle, he said. The 1.2 kilometre stretch of bike lanes has caused tension between construction crews and cycling advocates who showed up to protest the removal in recent weeks.

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Arrests And Legal Challenges Emerge

Those demonstrations led to the arrest of four people, largely related to mischief. Michael Longfield, executive director of Cycle Toronto, a member-supported charity, said the unease between protesters and police has caused a sense of unease among the cycling community. But the mood on Saturday afternoon was full of optimism. Cycle Toronto and other advocacy groups have asked the Supreme Court of Canada to weigh in on Premier Doug Ford's plans.

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They are also seeking to appeal an Ontario Court of Appeal ruling that allowed the removal of protected bike lanes. The premier might have taken one kilometre from us but folks are ready to defend the remaining 18, Longfield said. He believes there is still time to change Ford's mind about the bike lanes. The provincial government insists that removing the lanes around sections of Bloor Street, Yonge Street, Avenue Road and around Queen's Park would ease traffic congestion.

Protesters showed up on the lawns of Queen's Park with decorative bikes and signs on their backs. One sign read Bike Lanes Save Lives. Others showed up in their Halloween costumes while volunteers passed out candy and chocolates. A skeleton wore a bright orange shirt while mounted on a bike nearby.

New Leadership Boosts Cycling Advocacy

Longfield said bike lanes became a hot topic issue during Toronto's municipal election and became a conversation among voters. If anything, Torontonians have elected even stronger voices on cycling, he said, referring to Mayor Olivia Chow, who has just been re-elected for a second term. Oda Al-anizi, a disability rights advocate who lives with a spinal cord injury, has been using Toronto's bike lanes for the last few years.

A new e-bike attachment to his wheelchair allows him to move around the city more easily. The city has been more open to me and I've been able to more easily have a social life or go to work, he said. Al-anizi, a longtime Toronto resident, said bike lanes are an issue for people with disabilities and mobility issues.

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Accessibility And Safety Concerns Persist

He noted particular concern for those who do not feel seen by drivers on the road or who lack accessible transit modes. Drivers can't see sometimes, I am pretty low and (they) can get aggressive, he said. For me, it's very important to be in a dedicated space for bike lanes, it makes me feel a lot more safe. This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Oct. 31, 2026. Sadeen Mohsen, The Canadian Press