A Toronto couple was acquitted after their luggage tags were switched with methamphetamine in New Zealand. Lawyer Paul Miller represents dozens of victims at Pearson Airport.

A husband and wife traveling from Toronto's Pearson International Airport on Air Canada to Auckland, New Zealand, in January 2025, were wrongfully accused of smuggling drugs due to a luggage tag switching scheme.

The couple spent five weeks in a New Zealand prison and another 13 months on bail in a monitored facility that they had to pay for, before their trial ended in acquittal after the jury deliberated for less than five minutes.

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The Mechanism of Luggage Tag Switching

W5 has identified dozens of cases of tag switching at Pearson involving corrupt workers who smuggle a bag of drugs into the airport, remove the tag from an unsuspecting passenger's luggage, and attach it to the drug bag while a courier waits at the destination.

If security intercepts the suitcase at the arrival airport, the innocent passenger is left to explain themselves, often facing severe legal consequences and detention in foreign countries with little immediate support or understanding of the crime.

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Legal Representation and Client Growth

Toronto lawyer Paul Miller, who has practiced personal injury law for 25 years, has been approached by almost two dozen alleged victims of bag tag switching who flew through Pearson International Airport since his client couple went public with their ordeal.

Miller represented 11 alleged victims of bag tag switching when W5's latest documentary on the scheme premiered just over a week ago, and since it aired, that number has nearly doubled to 21 confirmed and potential clients seeking legal recourse.

High-Profile Case Comparisons

The arrest of the Toronto couple took place just nine days after Toronto man Tommy Moyeen was also arrested for importing meth at the same Auckland airport, yet while the couple is now back home in Canada, Moyeen was sentenced to nearly 10 years in jail after spending almost two years behind bars in New Zealand.

Moyeen has stated that his appeal will rely heavily on W5's research from two documentaries titled "Trafficked: The Airport Conspiracy" and "That's Not My Bag," highlighting the growing media pressure on Canadian authorities to address this specific crime vector.

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International Scope and Victim Profiles

The victims Miller represents have been accused of smuggling drugs from Toronto into countries around the world, including Brazil, Aruba, Germany, Sri Lanka, Australia, the Dominican Republic, and New Zealand, with airlines including Air Canada, WestJet, Air Transat, and Cathay Pacific involved.

These individuals differ in age, sex, and race, but all passed through Pearson Airport, with some cases resulting in acquittal thanks to the documentary exposure, while others remain ongoing with Miller carefully researching each case to ensure legitimacy.

Recent Incidents and Systemic Impact

Miller is now representing Zach Crawford and Cassandra DiPietro, who were trapped in the Caribbean for 100 days after being detained in the Dominican Republic in July 2025, illustrating the prolonged financial and emotional toll on victims who cannot immediately afford last-minute plane tickets.

The W5 investigation has triggered an explosion of Google searches about the scheme, prompting the federal government to move to overhaul airport security while victims continue to fight back against a system they feel ignored their plight for years.