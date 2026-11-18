Toronto's new council features tenant activists Diana Chan McNally and Chiara Padovani aiming to reform housing policy and protect renters in the city's affordability crisis.

Toronto's newly elected municipal council is set to introduce a significant shift in local governance by including prominent housing rights activists and homeless outreach advocates. This group of rookie members brings direct, first-hand experience from the streets and tenant organizing movements into the city hall chambers. They aim to leverage their advocacy expertise to address the deepening affordability crisis that has plagued Canada's largest city for decades.

New Councillors Bring Advocacy Experience

Diana Chan McNally, representing Parkdale-High Park in the west end, entered the council with a history of twelve years working directly with individuals experiencing homelessness. She argues that the lack of housing is driven by systemic issues like healthcare access and affordability rather than individual failings. McNally plans to utilize her position to create platforms where vulnerable voices can influence policy decisions directly.

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Chiara Padovani also joins the council after defeating long-serving councillor Frances Nunziata in the York South-Weston ward. A dedicated tenants' organizer, Padovani is committed to continuing her fight for renter protections. She intends to focus on tenant rights alongside other ward-specific concerns like road safety and flood protection, ensuring that landlord accountability remains a top priority.

Challenges of Transitioning to Government Roles

Experts note that the transition from outsider critic to insider policymaker presents unique difficulties for activist councillors. Cristine de Clercy, a political scientist at Trent University, explains that those inside the machinery of government must learn to compromise and navigate internal dynamics. They no longer have the freedom to advocate for any policy without considering the practical constraints of municipal governance.

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Despite these challenges, McNally remains firm on her core progressive values, particularly regarding housing rights. She acknowledges the need for pragmatism but expects her former colleagues and the public to hold her accountable to her original principles. This pressure is intended to ensure that her legislative actions remain true to the needs of the communities she represents.

Policy Goals and Tenant Protections

Padovani plans to push for stronger bylaws that place the onus on the city to protect tenant rights, even though residential tenancy laws are primarily governed by the province. She supports Mayor Olivia Chow's recent efforts to pass the rental renovation licence bylaw, which aims to curb renovictions and make it harder for landlords to bypass rent controls.

The new councillor also intends to advocate for a bylaw against rent increases above the provincial guideline, a tactic that has sparked several rent strikes in Toronto recently. She believes that aggressive enforcement of building standards and new municipal regulations can alleviate some of the pressure on struggling renters in her ward and beyond.

Restoring Housing Advisory Committees

McNally is also focused on restoring the housing rights advisory committee, which was established by city council in 2023 and whose current term is ending. She views this committee as a vital space for ensuring that the rights of those without property are protected and addressed. Reviving this body would allow for continued dialogue between city officials and community advocates.

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The homelessness crisis in Toronto has escalated since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, prompting various levels of government to discuss solutions. Critics have long argued that insufficient action has been taken to help homeless individuals and tenants in the city. The new council members hope their direct experience and political will will lead to more effective and equitable housing policies.