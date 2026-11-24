Joshia Jiju Koshy, 21, was arrested for allegedly posing as an Ontario Provincial Police officer at Colonel Sam Smith Park and is facing charges of impersonating a peace officer and breach of trust by a public officer.

Toronto police have arrested a correctional officer from the Toronto South Detention Centre for allegedly posing as an Ontario Provincial Police officer. The incident occurred early Sunday morning when officers responded to a call regarding a suspicious situation in a parking lot at Colonel Sam Smith Park.

This location is situated near the intersection of Kipling Avenue and Lake Shore Boulevard West in the city's west end. According to police reports, the accused approached a vehicle and identified himself to the occupants inside as an Ontario Provincial Police officer. To support his claim of authority, he displayed a metal badge to the individuals in the car during the confrontation.

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Correctional Officer Charged With Impersonating Peace Officer

The accused then instructed the vehicle occupants to provide their identification and ordered them to get out of the car. The situation escalated until the accused, identified as Joshia Jiju Koshy, a 21-year-old resident of Mississauga, was found nearby and subsequently taken into custody by authorities. Koshy is currently facing serious legal charges related to his actions. He has been charged with impersonating a peace officer and breach of trust by a public officer.

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These charges reflect the severity of a correctional officer allegedly abusing the appearance of law enforcement authority. The accused is scheduled to appear in court on February 16, 2027. The date marks his first appearance before a judicial officer regarding the allegations of misconduct and impersonation that occurred in the park parking lot. Investigators believe that the accused might have approached other people in the area while claiming to be a police officer.

They suspect this was not an isolated incident and that others may have been targeted by Koshy during similar situations. Police are actively asking that anyone who might have been approached by Koshy while he was claiming to be a police officer to contact the authorities immediately. This appeal covers incidents in parks, parking lots, or other public locations in the west end of the city. Authorities emphasize the importance of public cooperation in identifying potential victims or witnesses.

Police Seek Public Assistance In Identifying Other Victims

They encourage residents to come forward if they recall any interactions that match the description of the alleged impersonation.