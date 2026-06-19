Toronto Condo Market in Freefall: Prices Plunge, Sellers Face Losses

Toronto's condo market has shifted dramatically from the boom days of 2022, with prices falling, listings languishing, and sellers taking significant losses. A realtor's experience shows a condo listed for $558,000 eventually sold for $399,000 after no offers. TD Economics predicts a prolonged correction with prices not recovering until 2028.

Davelle Morrison listed her client's 650-square-foot condo in downtown Toronto's Corktown neighbourhood for $558,000 at the beginning of March 2026, then reduced the price by $38,000 in a hopeful effort to attract more interest.

When the interest did not materialize, Morrison relisted the property for $399,000 on May 4 with an offer night scheduled for a week later. This time, however, after just a handful of showings, nothing happened. We had an offer night on Monday, and it was crickets. Nobody came to the table, said Morrison, an agent with Bosley Real Estate.

This is definitely a very new thing for this market. For agents who had grown accustomed to the insatiable investor demand, rapidly rising prices and bidding wars of the speculative condo boom that peaked in early 2022, moments like that are a clear sign that the tides have turned for Toronto's condo market. Sellers today are dealing with a very different reality: weak to no investor appetite, plummeting prices and buyers in no rush to make a decision.

And the shift is showing up in the data. In its recent market outlook, TD Economics said GTA resale benchmark condo prices fell 10 per cent year over year in the first quarter of 2026 and projects prices will not trend higher until 2028. The bank expects that by that time, prices will have fallen 25 to 30 per cent from their early 2022 peak.

According to the Toronto Regional Real Estate Board (TRREB), benchmark condo prices were in the mid $700,000 range at the peak in early 2022. By TD's estimates, prices could bottom out somewhere in the mid to high $500,000 range before recovery takes hold. The rate of decline should slow in 2027 as demand recovers, with prices only returning to a sustained uptrend in 2028, keeping this correction as one of the longest on record, the bank said in its report.

Four years after Toronto's feverish condo market reached its peak, a never-ending correction has buyers, sellers, realtors and investors grasping for the elusive bottom. From silent offer nights to stalled construction sites, this is where Toronto's condo land stands today. Morrison has had other condo listings languish in the past year. One client listed their one-bedroom place in Toronto's upscale Yorkville neighbourhood in September 2025, only to have it sit on the market for five months.

After four price reductions, the suite, located just across the street from the Four Seasons flagship hotel, finally sold for $637,500, roughly $88,000 under asking. Instead of having buyers lined up at the door, realtors are now watching listings linger for months on end. According to TRREB, there were 6,668 active condo listings in the GTA at the end of the first quarter of 2026.

Data show that although condo inventory improved somewhat, declining from 6.3 months of inventory at the end of 2025 to 5.4 at the end of the first quarter of 2026, buyers are taking longer to make a decision. The median number of days on the market for a sold condo in Toronto was 41 in the first quarter, up slightly from 36 days year over year, according to real estate research firm Urbanation.

And the TD Economics report said condo sales declined by 11 per cent year over year in the first quarter of 2026, roughly 40 per cent below the 10-year average for that period. The imbalance behind the downturn persists, with demand levels insufficient to absorb elevated supply, the bank said. Morrison believes the shift is less about buyers disappearing altogether and more about the lack of urgency. Some sellers are taking major losses.

Others refuse to sell. Toronto realtor Sewit Tamene recalled a client who thought she had made a savvy purchase when she bought a penthouse unit at the Merchandise Building near Dundas and Jarvis in January 2024 for $1.125 million. The previous owner had bought the unit at the height of the market in 2022 for $1.372 million, making the discount seem like a bargain.

Tamene's client had intended to live in the unit but when her dream condo came to market just one year later, she stretched herself financially by buying the second property before offloading the first. As condo sales weakened, and spring turned to summer and then fall, the penthouse remained unsold. Carrying two properties for months on end became a financial burden that forced Tamene's client to repeatedly slash the asking price in an effort to attract a buyer.

After about eight months and six price reductions, the asking price of $999,999 finally produced a buyer. By this point, the seller had accepted a six-figure loss of about $125,000, not including transaction costs. Real estate technology firm Teranet suggests that the time of purchase plays a major role in whether the owner sells at a loss. Properties purchased in 2022 have had the highest loss rates over the last four years.

By 2025, 36.6 per cent of homes bought that year were selling for less than their purchase price, compared with 24.6 per cent of homes purchased in 2023 and 21.9 per cent purchased in 2021





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Toronto Condo Market Price Decline Real Estate Correction Seller Losses Inventory Glut

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