Toronto Child Hunger Rate Doubles as Food Bank Visits Remain High

Daily Bread Food Bank reports child food insecurity in Toronto has nearly doubled, with one in eight children relying on aid amid cost-of-living crisis and housing pressures.

Neil Hetherington, chief executive officer of Daily Bread Food Bank, announced a sharp rise in child food insecurity within Toronto, with the latest Who's Hungry report indicating that more than one in eight children now rely on food banks. This statistic represents a significant increase from 2022, when one in fifteen children depended on these services. The data comes as total food bank visits in the city remained steady at over 4.1 million visits for the second consecutive year.

Child Hunger Surges in Urban Centers

More than one in eight children living in Toronto rely on food banks, according to the new report released by Daily Bread Food Bank on Tuesday. This rate is nearly double the figure from 2022, when one in fifteen children relied on them. Neil Hetherington stated that this rise in child hunger is alarming and that children have become the most overrepresented group among food bank clients across the city.

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The report highlights severe hardships within households, revealing that 67 per cent of parents have given up a meal to ensure their children had enough food to eat. Additionally, 17 per cent of households reported having a child go hungry at least once a week in 2026. These statistics underscore the deepening crisis facing families who are struggling to make ends meet despite employment.

Working Poor Face Rising Housing Costs

Neil Hetherington emphasized that the changing demographic includes the working poor, creating a horrific tax on each of the food banks his organization services. The roughly 220 food banks supported by Daily Bread are feeling the strain as more employed individuals seek assistance. One in ten Torontonians are still regularly relying on food banks, a situation Hetherington attributes to the ongoing cost-of-living crisis and the U.S.-Canada tariff war.

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Volodymyr Kravchuk, a Toronto resident and former psychology and marketing professional from Ukraine, exemplifies this struggle. Kravchuk and his family moved to Canada in September 2023 and have found it difficult to secure stable employment despite their qualifications. He now relies on the Daily Bread Food Bank to provide essentials like milk, eggs, and vegetables for his two young sons, demonstrating how quickly circumstances can change for even educated newcomers.

Community Leaders Demand Policy Changes

Neil Hetherington argues that the city has risen to the occasion to meet immediate needs, but lasting solutions require policy changes with courage and leadership. The report includes recommendations for all three levels of government, such as a provincial establishment of a Shelter Allowance Reserve Fund to help social assistance recipients regain housing. It also calls for a municipal investment of $100 million to preserve Toronto's affordable housing stock.

One in four food bank clients spent all of their income on housing, an increase from one in five clients in 2025. Kitty Raman Costa, executive director of the Parkdale Community Food Bank, noted that many employed members still rely on food services due to high costs. She reported seeing an influx of families with two working parents who struggle to balance rent and increasing food expenses, highlighting the widespread nature of the issue.

Food Banks Adapt to Growing Demand

Kitty Raman Costa stated that the Parkdale Community Food Bank is serving more than 15,000 food clients through delivery and community drop-ins since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The organization has adapted its services to meet the specific needs of families in difficult positions. She emphasized the need to prioritize items like school lunch supplies, snacks, and easy meals that young or older kids can prepare when parents are working.

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Volodymyr Kravchuk, who sometimes volunteers at Daily Bread, shared that he often visits to secure nutrition for his children, recalling the difficulty of starting life over from scratch. The situation reflects a broader trend where even those with professional degrees face instability. The report by The Canadian Press was first published on November 3, 2026, marking a critical moment in the city's ongoing battle against poverty.

As the cost of living continues to rise, the pressure on Toronto's food security network remains intense. With housing costs consuming the majority of income for many clients, the gap between wages and essential expenses widens. The data from Daily Bread Food Bank serves as a stark reminder of the resilience required by families and the urgent need for structural economic support to prevent further increases in child hunger.