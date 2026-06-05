Toronto Challenges FIFA's Ban on Reusable Water Bottles at World Cup Stadiums Over Health and Environmental Concerns

Toronto officials have raised health and environmental objections to FIFA's decision to ban reusable water bottles at 2026 World Cup stadiums, citing dehydration risks during hot matches and increased plastic waste, while the city continues dialogue with the sports body.

Toronto city officials have voiced strong concerns to FIFA regarding its decision to prohibit fans from bringing reusable water bottles to World Cup stadiums during the 2026 tournament, warning of serious health risks such as dehydration, especially during matches played in hot weather.

Sharon Bollenbach, the City of Toronto's FIFA World Cup 2026 executive director, confirmed that the city has engaged in discussions with FIFA about the policy but emphasized that the final decision rests with the sports governing body. Speaking at a news conference, she noted that while FIFA appears to be reconsidering, no definitive outcome has been announced.

The ban, which was recently added to the stadium code of conduct for host cities, reverses a previous allowance for refillable bottles and applies to all containers except clear plastic ones at certain venues like the Fan Festival. FIFA has defended the measure as necessary to prevent risks and injuries for players and spectators, though it did not respond immediately to requests for comment.

The policy has sparked backlash from environmental groups and local leaders who argue it will increase single-use plastic waste and place an undue financial burden on fans. Dr. Michelle Murti, Toronto's chief medical officer of health, expressed alarm about the potential for heat-related illnesses if attendees cannot access water during high-temperature match days, especially under heat alerts. She confirmed the city relayed these public health concerns to the FIFA organizing committee.

In response, FIFA stated it is collaborating with host cities on heat mitigation strategies, including hydration stations and cooling tents, and promises that water prices will remain consistent with other stadium events. However, critics like the Toronto Environmental Alliance contend the ban will exacerbate the already massive volume of disposable garbage generated by the tournament.

City Councillor Josh Matlow denounced the rule as greedy and unreasonable on social media, asserting that access to drinking water should be a guaranteed right across the city. Don Hardman, Canada's executive director of stadium and venue management for the World Cup, indicated that venue officials are still fine-tuning water refill options and pointed to existing cooling stations at Toronto Stadium, formerly BMO Field, which has been upgraded for the event.

According to the venue's website, drinking fountains are available along the concourse for fans to refill bottles. Bollenbach admitted she did not know the rationale behind the policy shift but speculated safety might have been a factor. While clear plastic reusable bottles are permitted at the FIFA Fan Festival and various water stations will be set up there, the stadium itself maintains the stricter ban.

Toronto Stadium is scheduled to host Canada's opening World Cup match against Bosnia-Herzegovina on June 12, 2026, with a sold-out crowd expected to exceed 45,000. The city will stage six tournament games in total, while Vancouver will host seven. This report, originally published by The Canadian Press on June 5, 2026, was authored by Elissa Mendes





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FIFA World Cup 2026 Toronto Water Bottle Ban Public Health Plastic Waste Reusable Bottles Stadium Policy Environmental Concerns Dehydration Risk

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