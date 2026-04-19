Toronto Businesses Pin Hopes on FIFA World Cup for Post-Winter Revival

As Toronto prepares to host the 2026 FIFA World Cup, local businesses, particularly those in Kensington Market, are anticipating a significant economic upturn following a challenging winter. Entrepreneurs are counting on the influx of over 300,000 visitors to boost sales and revitalize their operations, with many devising special promotions and events to cater to the crowds.

Toronto's small business owners are expressing a mix of anticipation and hope as the city gears up to host a significant portion of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Following a particularly challenging winter, many entrepreneurs are banking on the massive influx of international and domestic tourists expected to descend upon the city for the tournament to provide a much-needed economic boost. With less than two months until the opening matches, the city is abuzz with preparations, and local businesses are strategizing to capitalize on the anticipated surge in foot traffic and spending. The World Cup is slated to bring an estimated 300,000 visitors to Toronto, injecting substantial revenue into the local economy. Many businesses, especially those in hospitality and retail sectors, are eager to welcome these new customers after a period of sluggish sales.

Antoine Vautherot, the director of Augusta Coffee Bar in Kensington Market and a long-time soccer enthusiast, is optimistic about the upcoming event. He anticipates his coffee shop's patio will be exceptionally busy throughout June and July, a stark contrast to the difficulties experienced during what he described as the hardest winter in a decade. Similarly, Paul Salsman, owner of Bungalow, a shop in the same market, found the recent winter to be detrimental to his business. Kensington Market, an outdoor-centric shopping and gathering space, suffered significantly from persistent snow and cold, deterring visitors who prefer to spend time outdoors. Salsman views the World Cup as a beacon of hope, marking the end of a prolonged period of economic hardship. He is particularly looking forward to encountering new faces and attracting a fresh customer base, seeing the tournament as a much-needed revitalization for local commerce. The sentiment of relief and opportunity is palpable among business owners who have weathered a difficult economic climate.

Destination Toronto, the city’s tourism agency, is projecting a significant positive impact from the World Cup. Kelly Jackson, a spokesperson for the agency, stated that over half of the ticket sales for the matches at the BMO Field, which has a capacity exceeding 45,000, are expected to come from out-of-town visitors. This figure does not include the additional attendees for the official Fan-Fest, further amplifying the expected tourism draw. The economic projections are substantial, with the event anticipated to generate approximately $940 million in positive economic output for the Greater Toronto Area and contribute $700 million to Ontario's Gross Domestic Product. Sharon Bollenbach, executive director of the city's World Cup hosting task-force, emphasized in a statement that local businesses in the hospitality, retail, and food service industries are poised to benefit immensely from increased visitor spending. She advised business owners to prepare for higher visitor volumes, particularly on match days, and to proactively plan for increased demand, staffing requirements, and potentially adjusted operating hours.

In response to the impending boom, several business owners are already developing unique offerings. Ozgur Sekar, the proprietor of Ozzy's Burgers, is creating a special tournament-themed burger, dubbed the FIFA burger. Vautherot at Augusta Coffee Bar is contemplating introducing a signature drink and a bakery special, alongside plans to host watch parties for the games. He views these events as opportunities for the community to come together, fostering a sense of camaraderie and shared enjoyment. The city is also undertaking measures to manage the increased transit needs and potential road closures to ensure smooth movement of people throughout the tournament, further highlighting the scale of preparations underway





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