Toronto Braces for Heavy Rainfall: Flood Outlook Issued for GTA

Environment Canada forecasts up to 25 millimeters of rain for the Greater Toronto Area on Tuesday, prompting a flood outlook from the TRCA. Residents are advised to prepare for potential flooding and changing water levels in rivers and streams.

CP24 meteorologist Bill Coulter offers a comprehensive weather update for Toronto and surrounding areas within the Greater Toronto Area ( GTA ). Residents should prepare for significant rainfall, prompting the need for umbrellas and caution regarding potential flooding. Environment Canada predicts a substantial amount of precipitation, with an anticipated 15 to 25 millimeters of rain expected to fall across the GTA . The rainfall is forecasted to begin early Tuesday morning and persist throughout the afternoon, posing potential hazards and necessitating vigilance. The Toronto and Region Conservation Authority (TRCA) has issued a flood outlook for the GTA , effective until Wednesday evening, due to the predicted heavy rainfall. This outlook reflects concerns about the heightened risk of flooding, particularly given the possibility of thunderstorms coinciding with the widespread rain. The combination of these factors could lead to rivers overflowing and pose dangers to local communities. The TRCA highlights the potential for rapidly changing water levels and increased river flows as a result of the anticipated rainfall.

The TRCA emphasizes the inherent danger associated with all shorelines, rivers, and streams within its jurisdiction. This warning underscores the importance of staying informed and taking necessary precautions to avoid hazardous situations. The authority notes that TRCA watersheds have already experienced between 3 and 9 millimeters of rainfall over the past 48 hours. This existing saturation of the ground further diminishes its capacity to absorb the incoming precipitation, amplifying the risk of flooding. The combination of existing wet ground conditions and the forecasted heavy rainfall elevates the likelihood of rivers overflowing and causing significant challenges for residents. The public is advised to stay updated on the latest weather alerts and heed warnings from local authorities, to ensure their safety during the inclement weather. The agency's proactive measures and early warnings are designed to mitigate potential risks and guide residents to safety.

Despite the expected rainfall, the forecast for Tuesday indicates warmer temperatures, with a high of 21 degrees Celsius in Toronto. This suggests a milder atmosphere accompanying the rainy conditions. Looking ahead, Environment Canada anticipates a decrease in the likelihood of showers on Friday, with a 30 percent chance of precipitation throughout the day. This provides a glimmer of hope for a drier end to the week. The contrasting weather patterns of rainfall and warmer temperatures necessitate careful planning. Residents should remain updated with forecast updates and consider the varying impacts across different locations. The authorities will continue to monitor weather conditions and provide updates to ensure public safety and minimize the impact of the rain. It is crucial to monitor traffic and travel plans as well, as weather conditions can lead to delays and hazardous driving conditions. Public safety remains the highest priority for both weather forecasting and management





CP24 / 🏆 30. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Toronto Weather Rainfall Flood GTA

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Toronto Barber and Beauty Supply, a Toronto Institution, to Close After Nearly a CenturyToronto Barber and Beauty Supply (TBBS), a long-standing family-run business in Toronto's hair and beauty industry, will be closing both its retail location at Bay and Dundas and its wholesale warehouse on Orfus Rd. Owner David Kaufman cites economic factors and a desire to adapt business strategies for the closure, ending a nearly century-long run. Customers and industry professionals will miss the shop, which has served Toronto since 1937.

Read more »

PFL Pretoria weigh-in results: Main event set; 2 fighters heavyThe Professional Fighters League returns to South Africa for its first PFL Africa event of 2026, which is now official following the PFL Africa: Pretoria weigh-in results.

Read more »

Jets’ playoff hopes take heavy hit with ugly loss to FlyersJets have three games remaining to pull off what feels like a miracle, starting Monday against the Golden Knights in Vegas

Read more »

Sault Area Braces for Week of Heavy Rain and ThunderstormsThe Sault region is facing a week of relentless heavy rain and potential thunderstorms, starting with a brief respite on Monday before a return to wet conditions. Saturated soils and snowmelt are exacerbating the risk of high water levels, with local authorities already issuing warnings. Monday will offer a break, but heavy rain is expected to return on Tuesday, bringing showers, thunderstorms, and reduced visibility.

Read more »

Bitcoin price stalls at $70K – Can BTC demand absorb heavy selling?Bitcoin faces mounting sell pressure near $70K–$80K, with spot demand emerging as the key driver of breakout potential.

Read more »

Flood outlook in effect for GTA ahead of up to 25 mm of rain TuesdayTime to bust out the umbrellas as up to 25 millimetres of rainfall is expected to shower the Greater Toronto Area on Tuesday, according to the Toronto and Region Conservation Authority (TRCA).

Read more »