Toronto Boy, 12, Charged with Attempted Murder After Stolen Car Strikes Police Officer

A 12-year-old boy faces an attempted murder charge after allegedly hitting a Toronto police officer with a stolen vehicle. Two other minors are also charged. The incident, under SIU investigation, raises questions about youth crime and police pursuit protocols.

A serious incident unfolded in Toronto's East York area late Sunday night, leading to multiple charges against three young individuals after a police officer was struck by a stolen vehicle .

According to Toronto police, officers attempted to stop a stolen car near the intersection of Donlands Avenue and O'Connor Drive after receiving a report of a vehicle theft. The driver of the stolen car fled the scene, and during the encounter, an officer was hit, resulting in serious but non-life-threatening injuries. The driver was apprehended shortly afterward and also required medical treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.

The primary suspect, a 12-year-old boy, now faces a charge of attempted murder in connection with the officer's injuries. Two other boys, another 12-year-old and a 14-year-old, have also been charged in relation to the incident. The specific charges vary: the 12-year-old driver is also accused of motor vehicle theft, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, assaulting a peace officer, and leaving the scene of an accident.

The second 12-year-old faces charges of motor vehicle theft, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, and dangerous operation of a conveyance. The 14-year-old is charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000. Under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, the identities of all three minors are protected and cannot be publicly disclosed. The officer was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The driver, the 12-year-old, underwent surgery and has since been released from the hospital into custody at a youth facility. The incident is now under investigation by Ontario's Special Investigations Unit (SIU), an independent civilian agency responsible for probing the conduct of police officers in situations involving death, serious injury, sexual assault, or the discharge of a firearm. The SIU has taken over the case to examine the full sequence of events, including the use of force by police.

At a news conference, an SIU spokesperson confirmed that two police cruisers, each carrying two officers, attempted to stop the car on a bridge. There was physical contact between the stolen vehicle and at least one of the cruisers. The spokesperson also noted that one officer discharged multiple shots from a firearm during the incident, though the exact order of occurrences remains unclear and is part of the SIU's investigation.

According to the SIU's initial release, the stolen car was abandoned at the corner of Floyd Street and Donlands Avenue. The driver was arrested a short distance from that location. There is also a discrepancy in the reported time of the initial theft alert: the SIU's information indicates police were notified at approximately 1:30 a.m., whereas Toronto police's earlier statement cited 11:40 p.m. This difference in timing is also likely to be scrutinized as part of the broader investigation.

The charges of attempted murder reflect the gravity with which authorities are treating the alleged actions of the young driver. The involvement of the SIU ensures an independent review of the police response, including the officer being struck and the subsequent discharge of a firearm. The case highlights several complex issues, including youth involvement in serious violent offenses, the use of police pursuits, and the protocols for officer-involved incidents that result in serious injury.

The community is watching closely as the legal and investigative processes move forward





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Toronto Police Stolen Vehicle Attempted Murder Youth Charges SIU Investigation East York Police Officer Injured 12-Year-Old Suspect

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