Toronto Boating Tragedy: One Dead After Dinghy Deflates Near Cherry Beach

A civilian boater rescued one man and a dog near Cherry Beach, but a second man is presumed drowned after their inflatable dinghy deflated. Toronto police have shifted to a recovery operation using dive teams and underwater drones.

Toronto police reported a tragic boating incident near Cherry Beach on Wednesday, May 28, 2026, where a civilian boaters rescue operation saved one man and a dog, but a second man is presumed drowned after their inflatable dinghy deflated.

Inspector Errol Watson of the Toronto Police Service confirmed that the search has transitioned to a recovery mission, with dive teams and underwater drones deployed to locate the missing man's body. The incident highlights critical safety oversights, as neither of the two men was wearing a life jacket at the time the dinghy began to deflate.

The civilian rescuer, who was nearby, managed to pull one survivor, a man in his 40s, and his dog from the water, but lost visual contact with the second individual. Police marine units promptly placed a drowning marker at the site and have been conducting ongoing search efforts in the designated area. The community is mourning the loss and authorities are reminding boaters of the importance of life jackets and vessel safety.

The recovery operation is expected to continue as weather and water conditions permit, with families of the victims receiving support. This event underscores the unpredictable nature of water emergencies and the value of immediate civilian intervention. Further updates will be provided as the investigation progresses





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Toronto Boating Accident Cherry Beach Drowning Recovery Operation Life Jacket Safety

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