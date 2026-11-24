The Toronto Blue Jays have agreed to a five-year, $80 million US contract with Japanese pitcher Kaima Taira, marking a significant addition to their starting rotation for the upcoming season.

The Toronto Blue Jays have made their first major move of the Major League Baseball offseason by agreeing to a five-year, $80-million US contract with star Japanese right-hander Kaima Taira. Multiple reports confirm the agreement was reached on Tuesday, positioning the team to strengthen its pitching staff for the upcoming season. This deal represents a significant investment in acquiring elite talent from the Nippon Professional Baseball league.

Details of Taira Contract Terms

ESPN and The Athletic report that the agreement includes a $5-million signing bonus and features an opt-out clause after the third year of the contract. The New York Post and Sportsnet have also corroborated that the two sides have agreed to the terms, although the Toronto Blue Jays have yet to officially confirm the agreement to the public. A message left with a team spokesman was not immediately returned for comment at the time of reporting.

Also read Right-hander Kaima Taira and Toronto Blue Jays agree to $80 million, 5-year contract, AP source says

Taira arrives in North America with a proven track record of success in Japan. Last season, he posted a 12-5 record with the Seibu Lions, leading the league in several key metrics. He recorded a remarkably low 1.36 earned-run average and struck out 141 batters over 146 innings pitched. These statistics highlight his ability to dominate hitters and provide consistent innings for a rotation.

Taira Skill Set and Rotation Role

The five-foot-eight starter utilizes an eight-pitch mix that keeps opposing batters off balance throughout games. His arsenal includes a fastball that can reach 99 miles per hour, providing the velocity necessary to succeed in Major League Baseball. Scouts and analysts believe his diverse repertoire will translate effectively to the higher level of competition in North America.

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Looking ahead to the 2025 season, Taira is expected to slot in behind ace Dylan Cease in the Blue Jays starting rotation. The staff will likely also include Trey Yesavage, Jose Soriano, and Cody Ponce. This addition adds depth and quality to a group that is looking to compete for a division title in the competitive American League East.

Broader MLB Offseason Moves

While the Toronto Blue Jays secure Taira, other teams are making significant moves in the free-agent market. The Chicago Cubs have reached agreements with left-hander Trevor Rogers and Japanese slugger Teruaki Sato. Rogers joins Chicago on a five-year, $120-million US contract after posting a 10-11 record with a 4.03 ERA for the Baltimore Orioles. Sato, who won the Central League Triple Crown, reportedly agreed to a $120-million, six-year deal.

The Baltimore Orioles have also finalized a major acquisition, agreeing to a $125-million, five-year contract with free agent right-hander Freddy Peralta. Peralta, a two-time all-star and ALCS MVP, will top the Orioles rotation alongside Shane Baz, Kyle Bradish, and Brandon Young. His performance in the playoffs, including a 0.75 ERA in ALCS play, demonstrates his ability to perform under pressure. These simultaneous moves by several top teams indicate an active and competitive market for top-tier pitching talent.