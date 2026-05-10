Toronto Blue Jays Scratch Outfielder Addison Barger Due to Elbow Soreness

Addison Barger was removed from the Blue Jays’ lineup for Sunday’s game against the Angels because of right elbow soreness. The injury may be linked to a powerful throw he made during Saturday’s game, which registered at 101.2 mph, the team’s fastest assist in the Statcast era. Barger recently returned from an ankle injury and has struggled at the plate this season, batting just .045. The team has not provided further details on the severity of his elbow issue as they prepare to host the Rays in their next series.

The Toronto Blue Jays made a last-minute change to their lineup for Sunday's game, scratching outfielder Addison Barger from the starting roster due to right elbow soreness .

The team announced the decision just before the first pitch, with Barger originally slated to lead off and play right field. Filling in for him, Ernie Clement moved up to the leadoff spot, while Jesus Sanchez took over in right field and Myles Straw entered the lineup in left field.

The exact cause of Barger’s injury remains undisclosed by the team, though speculation points to a possible connection with a remarkable defensive play he made during the second inning of Saturday’s game against the Los Angeles Angels. During that game, Barger executed a powerful throw from right field to home plate, clocking in at a staggering 101.2 mph—which was the fastest assist by a Blue Jays player in the Statcast era—and managed to cut down Jorge Soler at the plate to end the inning.

After the game, team reporters, including MLB.com’s Keegan Matheson, noted that Barger was seen with a substantial ice wrap on his right elbow, resembling the type of treatment often used by pitchers post-game to reduce inflammation. When Barger addressed the media after Saturday’s dominant 14-1 victory, he was still sporting the ice wrap, further suggesting the throw might be related to his discomfort.

Barger had only recently returned from an ankle injury sustained on April 5 during a game against the Chicago White Sox, marking his first appearance since then. In his comeback game on Saturday, he went 0-for-3 with two walks but continued to struggle at the plate, with his season statistics showing a batting average of just .045, an on-base percentage of .219, and a slugging percentage of .091.

Despite playing in nine games this season, the 26-year-old outfielder has yet to record a home run and has contributed only two RBI. The Blue Jays are set to conclude their series against the Angels on Sunday afternoon before hosting the Tampa Bay Rays for a three-game series starting Monday. With Barger’s status now uncertain, the team will likely monitor his condition closely as they prepare for upcoming matchups





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