Toronto Blue Jays Mount Late Rally to Defeat Baltimore Orioles 6-4

The Toronto Blue Jays overcame a four-run deficit with a five-run sixth inning, capped by a daring go-ahead run from Andrés Giménez, to secure a 6-4 victory over the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday.

In a dramatic Sunday matchup, the Toronto Blue Jays staged a thrilling comeback to edge out the Baltimore Orioles 6-4, turning the tide in the sixth inning and holding on for the win.

The game, rich with pivotal plays and controversial calls, saw standout performances from several players. Orlando's Yohendrick Piñango and Brandon Valenzuela each launched solo home runs, while Andrés Giménez contributed two hits and an RBI. On the mound, left-hander Adam Macko earned the win, and Louis Varland closed out the ninth for his eleventh save of the season. The Orioles initially appeared in control, building a four-run lead in the fifth inning off Blue Jays starter Kevin Gausman.

The rally began with a one-out home run from Colton Cowser, his sixth of the season. Gunnar Henderson followed with a double, and Blaze Alexander continued the hitting with another double, setting the stage for Taylor Ward's two-run homer, his third, which extended Baltimore's advantage to 4-0.

However, the Blue Jays responded fiercely in the bottom half of the fifth and exploded in the sixth. After the Orioles' four-run fifth, Toronto's bats came alive. Ernie Clement started the sixth-inning rally with a grounder to shortstop Gunnar Henderson. A key moment unfolded when Clement appeared to leave the baseline to avoid Henderson's tag; second base umpire Nic Lentz did not call him out, allowing the inning to continue.

Kazuma Okamoto followed with an RBI single, then Giménez delivered an RBI hit, and Valenzuela added another RBIsingle. The inning was capped by a memorable play: pinch hitter Nathan Lukes hit an infield single, deflected by pitcher Yennier Cano. The ball rolled to second baseman Jackson Holliday, who scooped it with his glove and threw to first.

Giménez, who had advanced to third on the play, broke for home and slid in safely ahead of catcher Samuel Basallo's tag, scoring the go-ahead run. The Blue Jays ultimately plated five runs in the frame. Baltimore trimmed the lead in the eighth when Valenzuela homered off Rico Garcia, but the Orioles could not complete the comeback. Adam Macko pitched a scoreless inning for the win, and Louis Varland secured the final four outs for his perfect save record.

The loss marked Baltimore's second straight defeat. The teams now look ahead to Monday's games: the Orioles await a starter for their home contest against Seattle, where the Mariners are slated to start RHP Emerson Hancock. The Blue Jays are set to host the Philadelphia Phillies, with LHP Patrick Corbin scheduled to oppose Phillies lefty Cristopher Sánchez





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