Toronto Blue Jays Game Recap: Another Disappointing Day

The Toronto Blue Jays struggled to score runs, managing only two in a game that saw them with several opportunities. Despite some strong pitching performances, the team's inability to capitalize on base runners and hit consistently led to a disappointing outcome.

We scored some runs yesterday, so it was too much to ask for us to get more than two today. One in the eighth: George Springer doubled.

Nathan Lukes bunted him to third. I hate bunts when the runner is already in scoring position. And Nathan had already had a hit tonight. Oh well.

Then the Orioles intentionally walked Vladimir Guerrero. Daulton Varsho also walked, loading the bases. Kazuma Okamoto struck out, he chased strike three, but the other pitches were strikes. Yohendrick Piñango, pinch-hitting for Myles Straw, took a walk to drive in the run.

A couple of the pinches were close, but Yohendrick showed a good eye. Unfortunately, Ernie Clement struck out, swinging at a pitch well off the plate. Ernie's going to Ernie. We had 6 hits and 5 walks, so you would have hoped for more runs.

But such is life. No one had two hits. Okamoto was the only one in the starting lineup not to reach base. Patrict Corbin threw an excellent five innings, with four hits, one earned a Coby Mayo home run.

He's been nice in what I would have called a fifth starter role, if we had four other starters. Jeff Hoffman allowed a hit, but had two strikeouts. He got the win. Tyler Rogers had a tough time, giving up a couple of hits, with a strikeout and came out with two on.

Louis Varland got out of the inning, though he had little to do with it, Brandon Valenzuela made a great throw to first, to pick off the runner. Vlad played well off the line but ran to first on the pitch, and made a nice tag. He did give up a ground ball single in the ninth, but got out of the inning.

Varland (0.31 WPA, but some of that is owed to Valenzuela and Vlad), Piñango (0.24 WPA, all for the RBI walk), Fisher (0.12), Corbin (0.09) and Hoffman (0.09) Tomorrow, is a 7:00 start. I thought today's would be at 7, so I was a little late with the GameThread. Someone will start for the Jays. Connor Seabold? Someone from Buffalo? You? Me? Trevor Rogers (2-6, 6.96 ERA)





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Toronto Blue Jays Baseball Game Recap Disappointing Day Pitching Performances

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