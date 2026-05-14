Toronto Blue Jays' Daulton Varsho's Walk-off Grand Slam Gives Them a Much-needed Victory

Daulton Varsho of the Toronto Blue Jays hit a walk-off grand slam in the tenth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays, giving them a 5-3 victory and improving their record to 19-24. Dylan Cease had another brilliant start for the Blue Jays, allowing one run and three hits in seven innings with nine strikeouts and three walks.

Daulton Varsho of the Toronto Blue Jays reacts as he rounds the bases on his walk-off grand slam in the tenth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday.

The home run was Varsho's fifth of the season and the sixth in his career with the bases loaded. Dylan Cease had another brilliant start for the Blue Jays, allowing one run and three hits in seven innings with nine strikeouts and three walks. Tampa Bay fell to 28-14 and leads second-place New York by two games. Toronto travels to Detroit for three contests starting Friday and then moves to the Bronx for four outings against the Yankees.

Some players, including right-handed pitcher Jose Berrios, met with an orthopedic specialist in Dallas but the club had not received the result of the examination as of game time on Wednesday. The team kept blowing chances to go ahead when Dylan Cease was in the game and had a day off on Thursday. The Rays had won three straight, 10 of 11, 16 of 18 and 26 of their last 34 games. Varsho's four-bagger put a dagger in that





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Toronto Blue Jays Daulton Varsho Walk-Off Grand Slam Tampa Bay Rays Dylan Cease Baseball Win Injury Orthopedic Specialist Pitching Rotation

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