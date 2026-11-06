Blue Jays condemn Anthony Santander's anti-Muslim posts after U.S. midterms

Toronto Blue Jays right fielder Anthony Santander reposted anti-Muslim Instagram stories after the U.S. midterm elections, drawing condemnation from the team, Muslim advocates and Canadian politicians.

Toronto Blue Jays right fielder Anthony Santander is facing backlash after reposting anti-Muslim content on social media following the U.S. midterm elections, prompting condemnation from the team, Muslim advocacy groups and a former Canadian government representative.

The posts were a series of Instagram stories that were later taken down. Santander reposted one reel featuring video of newly-elected Michigan Senator Abdul El-Sayed with the caption, America voted for Sharia last night, and another that said, Islam is not peaceful. The reels were originally created by the American Truth Project account and a Gospel of Jesus Christ minister. They caused outrage on social media, and Santander's decision to repost them sparked backlash from Canada's Muslim community.

Also read Blue Jays distance themselves from OF Anthony Santander's anti-Islam Instagram posts

Muslim Community Condemns Posts

Ahmad Al Qadi, a senior advisor at the National Council of Canadian Muslims, told CBC Toronto the stories were hurtful for many Muslim baseball fans. He said it puts them in a position where they are now questioning whether they have a place in the sport, whether they have a place in Canada. He added that it is incredibly disappointing to see this kind of rhetoric being displayed by someone like Anthony Santander.

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Al Qadi said online hate has become all too normalized, but it is up to big corporations like Major League Baseball and the Blue Jays to stand up against Islamophobia. That is why the NCCM has reached out and is discussing the incident, as well as next steps, with the organizations, he said.

The NCCM is urging Santander to apologize, Al Qadi said, and to meet with people in Canada's Muslim community to understand why the posts that he shared are so hurtful, can cause damage and are causing damage and pain to the Muslim community in Canada. In a statement to CBC Toronto on Thursday, a spokesperson for the Blue Jays said the team has created an inclusive space where all fans feel welcome. Baseball is for everyone, spokesperson Adam Felton said.

Blue Jays Statement on Values

Individual comments do not represent our organization's values and beliefs. The team had earlier said the videos do not represent the team's values and beliefs after Santander posted them in the aftermath of the U.S. midterm elections. He deleted them on Thursday.

Canada's former special representative on combatting Islamophobia, Amira Elghawaby, said in a post on social media that she expects more from the Blue Jays and Santander, whom she said is a role model and a public figure that many young sports fans look up to. His reckless actions have impact, and we have seen anti Muslim hate turn deadly in Canada, Elghawaby said in a post to X on Thursday. Deleting his posts is not enough, she added.

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Santander owes fans an apology, and the Blue Jays need to take a stronger stand against Islamophobic hate, and be transparent about how they plan to make this right. In a post to social media platform X on Thursday, the Muslim Advisory Council of Canada called on the federal government to address Santander's actions. This issue should not be left solely to Muslim communities to condemn, the non-profit organization wrote.

Calls for Stronger Action

It is a matter of collective responsibility, and everyone, especially those in positions of leadership, must speak out and take a stand. Santander, 32, is from Venezuela. He played 56 games during the Blue Jays' 2025 run to the World Series but missed the entirety of this past season following shoulder surgery. He previously played eight seasons in Baltimore, including an all-star year in 2024, before signing a five-year, $92.5-million contract with Toronto.

CBC Toronto has reached out to Santander and his agency for comment. The videos included a Christian preacher saying, There is no such thing as kind Muslims, with another suggesting Sharia law would be imposed on the U.S. after El-Sayed was elected to the senate in Michigan. El-Sayed is the son of Egyptian immigrants and will become the first Muslim American U.S. senator.

He was on the campaign trail, and often mocked his critics on the right while championing the Palestinian cause and leaning into his faith and heritage.