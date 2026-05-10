Toronto Blue Jays' Addison Barger Breaks Bat, Vancouver Beach Safety Cards, Spanish Restaurant Award, Habs Big Screen, Manitoba Highway Plane, Dog Stabbing, Cruise Ship Disembark, Legal Dispute, Auger-Aliassime Injury, Artists' Ironworks, Bear Attack, Shopping Trends

A Toronto Blue Jays player breaks his bat, volunteers hand out safety cards at Vancouver beaches after a whale was hit by a jet ski, a Spanish restaurant receives a prestigious award from Spain, the Montreal Canadiens add a third big screen for Habs playoff outdoor viewing parties, a plane lands on a Manitoba highway, a Cambridge man is charged after a dog was seriously injured in a stabbing incident, the remaining Canadians aboard an outbreak-hit cruise ship disembark in Tenerife, in a legal dispute over 'The View,' ABC argues the Trump administration is trying to chill free speech, Auger-Aliassime is hampered by a leg injury and ousted in the Italian Open's second round, dozens of artists bring new life to a gigantic former ironworks on UNESCO's world heritage list, a bear attack likely kills a hiker in Glacier National Park for the first time in decades, and there are 27 of the absolute best last-minute beauty discounts to take advantage of before the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days Sale Ends.

Toronto Blue Jays ' Addison Barger (47) breaks his bat while facing Los Angeles Angels pitcher Jack Kochanowicz during first inning MLB baseball action in Toronto, Saturday , May 9 , 2026.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young Volunteers handing out safety cards at Vancouver beaches after whale hit by jet ski Prescott, Ont.

Spanish restaurant receives prestigious award from Spain Canadiens add third big screen for Habs playoff outdoor viewing parties, ask fans to behave Plane lands on Manitoba highway Cambridge man charged after dog seriously injured in stabbing incident Lewis seeks re-election as Ward 2 Councillor, teases mayoral run in future election Remaining Canadians aboard outbreak-hit cruise ship to disembark in Tenerife In legal dispute over 'The View,' ABC argues Trump administration is trying to chill free speech Auger-Aliassime hampered by leg injury, ousted in Italian Open's second round Dozens of artists bring new life to a gigantic former ironworks on UNESCO's world heritage list Bear attack likely kills a hiker in Glacier National Park for the first time in decades Shopping Trends I’ve been Using This Canadian Shampoo And Conditioner For Over A Month, And It’s Totally Changed My Scalp And Hair Health 13 Budget-Friendly Beauty Products That Are Dupes Of More Expensive Items 27 Of The Absolute Best Last-Minute Beauty Discounts To Take Advantage Of Before The Amazon Prime Big Deal Days Sale End





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Toronto Blue Jays Addison Barger Los Angeles Angels Jack Kochanowicz MLB Baseball Action Toronto Saturday May 9 2026 THE CANADIAN PRESS Chris Young Volunteers Vancouver Beaches Whale Jet Ski Prescott Ont. Spanish Restaurant Prestigious Award Spain Canadiens Habs Big Screen Outdoor Viewing Parties Manitoba Highway Plane Disembark Tenerife Legal Dispute The View Chill Free Speech Auger-Aliassime Leg Injury Italian Open Second Round Artists Gigantic Former Ironworks UNESCO World Heritage List Bear Attack Hiker Glacier National Park First Time In Decades Shopping Trends Canadian Shampoo Conditioner Scalp Hair Health Budget-Friendly Beauty Products Dupes More Expensive Items Last-Minute Beauty Discounts Amazon Prime Big Deal Days Sale Ends

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