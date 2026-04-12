Toronto Barber and Beauty Supply, a Toronto Institution, to Close After Nearly a Century

Toronto Barber and Beauty Supply (TBBS), a long-standing family-run business in Toronto's hair and beauty industry, will be closing both its retail location at Bay and Dundas and its wholesale warehouse on Orfus Rd. Owner David Kaufman cites economic factors and a desire to adapt business strategies for the closure, ending a nearly century-long run. Customers and industry professionals will miss the shop, which has served Toronto since 1937.

Toronto Barber and Beauty Supply (TBBS), a Toronto institution with a rich history spanning almost a century, is closing its doors. The business, formerly located at the bustling corner of Bay and Dundas, has been a cornerstone of the city's hair and beauty industry since its inception in 1937.

The closure marks the end of an era for a family-run business that has seen Toronto evolve and has adapted to the changing landscape of the city for over eight decades.<\/p>

The decision to close the original location at Bay and Dundas, as well as the accompanying wholesale warehouse on Orfus Rd., comes after careful consideration and a confluence of factors, including economic pressures and the desire for the family to re-evaluate their business strategies. The closure is expected to be finalized by the end of April. Owner David Kaufman, the third-generation owner, shared the news with blogTO, reflecting on the legacy of the shop, which was originally opened by his grandparents, Isaac and Sarah Kaufman, at 100 Dundas St. W after his grandfather began selling barber supplies from a truck in 1932. He explained that the decision was not made lightly and that he had to consider the impact of recent years.<\/p>

The closure of TBBS has been met with sadness from long-time customers who have been loyal to the establishment for decades, with many expressing that they'll miss the shop. The closure signifies more than just the end of a retail space, it's the end of a community gathering place where professionals and individuals alike could find their professional needs. Kaufman had kept the store open coming out of COVID only for legacy purposes, because they owned the building. Kauffman also said he got a huge tariff hit last year, so a lot of things were pointing in that direction.<\/p>

This decision reflects the challenges faced by many small businesses, who must adapt to a difficult economic climate, changes in consumer behavior, and the competition in a volatile market. For the past 35 years, TBBS has also operated a massive 21,000-square-foot warehouse on Orfus Rd., acting as a wholesale hub for salons and professionals. This warehouse served as a vital supplier to salons across the city, providing access to top-of-the-line products from renowned brands like Kevin Murphy and ELEVEN Australia.<\/p>

The decision to close the warehouse will inevitably impact the availability of these products for salons and stylists. The closure of the warehouse also speaks to the shifts in the wholesale industry and how the business environment is constantly changing, with competition from larger distributors and online retailers putting pressure on traditional brick-and-mortar wholesale operations. In its time, the warehouse facilitated the growth of the industry in Toronto, helping many businesses thrive.<\/p>

The decision to consolidate operations reflects the broader economic challenges facing many businesses and the necessity to streamline operations in order to remain competitive. The closure of both locations represents a significant restructuring of the business, forcing the family to re-evaluate its future. The impact of the closure is felt across the city as customers and salons scramble to find alternate sources for their products, and for those who have relied on TBBS for their livelihoods.<\/p>

Despite the closure of the physical locations, Kaufman is not retiring to a life of leisure. He plans to remain active, focusing on selling hair products online, ensuring customers can still access their favorite products. He will also focus on managing multiple downtown buildings, including the prime Bay and Dundas property. This signals a transition for the Kaufman family as they adapt to the digital age and consider new ventures.<\/p>

In the meantime, the warehouse will continue to offer discounted inventory for customers in the coming weeks, providing an opportunity to stock up on supplies before the final closure. Kaufman also hinted at the possibility of a new restaurant taking over the prominent Bay and Dundas corner location. This presents the opportunity for a new establishment to make its mark on the city's culinary landscape, further highlighting the ever-changing nature of the city, especially in the downtown core.<\/p>

The decision by TBBS to cease operations marks a significant moment for the family, employees, the beauty industry and the city as a whole. It serves as a reminder of the challenges that businesses face and the dynamic nature of Toronto's commercial scene. The closure also prompts reflection on the legacy of a family-run business that has contributed to the vibrancy and diversity of the city for nearly a century.<\/p>





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