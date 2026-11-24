Emissions in the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area rose 8 per cent from 2024 to 2025, the largest annual increase in a decade, driven by a more polluting energy grid and higher gas heating demand during a colder winter, according to a new report from The Atmospheric Fund. The report warns the region is far off track from its climate goals and urges stronger policy action.

Emissions in the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area rose 8 per cent from 2024 to 2025, the largest annual increase since tracking began in 2015, according to a new report from The Atmospheric Fund.

The report, released Tuesday, found emissions rose for a fifth straight year as a more polluting energy grid and rising demand for gas heating during a colder winter drove the spike. The findings put the region further off track from its climate goals and paint a bleak picture of its trajectory. If Toronto's 2030 target were used as a regional benchmark, emissions would need to be cut by about 16 per cent every year.

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GTHA Emissions Rise Steeply Off Track

The GTHA is responsible for a major share of Ontario's emissions and now faces a steep climb to meet local climate commitments. Bryan Purcell, the agency's vice president of policy and programs, said the increase brings the region way off track from reaching any of its climate targets. He said it highlights the urgent need for strong action to bend the curve and bring emissions back onto a downward trajectory.

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We know what works, we have the technology, and it is really about the political will to put policies and programs in place to consistently move emissions downward, Purcell said. That is really the missing ingredient right now. Buildings, which account for nearly half of the region's emissions, were among the biggest drivers of the annual increase. Building-sector emissions, mostly from burning gas for heat and to a smaller extent from electricity, rose by 15 per cent annually.

Electricity-related building emissions were up 26 per cent because of the province's increasingly carbon-intensive grid. Nearly a fifth of Ontario's electricity was generated by fossil fuels last year, the most since the coal phaseout, as the province turns to gas to fill the gap left by nuclear reactors offline for refurbishment. Heating-related emissions were up 14 per cent over the previous year, largely due to the colder winter.

Even after researchers adjusted for weather, those emissions were still up 3 per cent, pointing to what the report suggests is an underlying problem with the region's aging, inefficient housing stock. Those emissions are rising at a time when municipalities have lost a key tool to bring them down. Premier Doug Ford's government has blocked Toronto and other municipalities from enforcing green building standards, siding with some developers who argued the requirements added costs and complexity to construction.

Building Sector Major Emission Driver

Purcell said the change set Toronto back about 10 years in terms of the efficiency and technology going into new buildings. With limits on what cities can require of new construction, Purcell said there is still headway to be made with existing homes and businesses. He pointed to Toronto's proposed building emissions performance standards as one of the most significant local climate policies under consideration in the region.

Existing buildings are the largest source of emissions for most cities, and policy tools are needed to control and reverse that growth over time, he said. Transportation, the next-largest source after buildings, saw emissions increase by between 1 and 3 per cent across most of the region. Most of that was driven by an increasing number of cars on the road and an ongoing preference for larger vehicles that tend to be less fuel efficient, Purcell said.

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The number of registered battery-electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles continued to rise, but Purcell said policy uncertainty had created new headwinds. Ottawa cancelled an EV sales mandate earlier this year and its promise to enhance tailpipe emissions regulations to help offset the environmental blow has yet to materialize. Municipal support for charging networks could help give car buyers more confidence to make the switch, he said.

Transportation Emissions And Transit Challenges

While investments in public transit expansion were promising, Purcell said cities needed to focus on day-to-day service improvements to encourage some residents to switch to buses and trains. Ridership across the region was down by about 1.5 per cent annually and remains well below pre-pandemic levels. Purcell said it is those basic nuts and bolts issues that drive ridership growth more than the mega projects.

The report also included a photo of emissions flowing from a factory's smokestacks on a cold winter day in Toronto, dated Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025, by The Canadian Press/Cole Burston. Industrial emitters, mostly steel and cement manufacturers, showed no signs of progress as decarbonization plans stalled, the report said. It comes as Ford is pressuring the federal government to abandon the industrial carbon price as part of an effort to keep automaker Stellantis from selling its idled Brampton plant.

The report released Tuesday offered some bright spots: Toronto recently removed local barriers to installing heat pumps and electric vehicle chargers; Ontario procured a record amount of battery storage this year, beating out gas on cost; and the federal government recently announced a $2-billion investment in building retrofits, including rebates for heat pumps. But the report says government policy rollbacks are threatening to overshadow that progress as climate change fuels more intense wildfires, flooding and extreme heat.

Purcell said the findings challenge a common political argument that climate action must take a back seat to affordability concerns. Many of the measures needed to cut emissions, such as building retrofits, switching to heat pumps and improving public transit, will also help alleviate those pocketbook pressures, he said. He said the region knows what works, has the technology, and it is really about the political will to put policies and programs in place to consistently move emissions downward. Purcell said that is really the missing ingredient right now.