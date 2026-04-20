Toronto Architectural Icon Bezier Curve House Returns to Market for 8 Million Dollars

The renowned Bezier Curve House in Toronto's Lawrence Park is back on the market with a revised price, highlighting its mathematical roof design, luxury amenities, and unique front-yard pool.

The prestigious Bezier Curve House , a landmark architectural masterpiece located in the heart of Toronto's exclusive Lawrence Park neighbourhood, has re-entered the luxury real estate market with an asking price of approximately 8 million dollars. This unique residence, which derives its name from a complex mathematical formula used to engineer its sweeping, signature roofline, represents a rare marriage between high-concept geometry and residential comfort.

According to Jane Zhang, senior vice president of sales for Sotheby's International Realty, the construction process utilized traditional, old-world techniques. Skilled craftspeople pulled wood joists to their absolute maximum tension to achieve the perfect curve, while the exterior was finished with custom diamond-shaped zinc shingles that shimmer like the scales of a reptile. This striking metal work is balanced by the warmth of high-quality brick and natural wood elements, ensuring the structure feels anchored in its lush, established surroundings. Spanning an impressive 7,500 square feet, the residence offers six spacious bedrooms and seven luxurious bathrooms, all designed to maximize natural light and spatial flow. The interior layout is characterized by soaring ceilings and expansive floor-to-ceiling windows that provide panoramic views of the manicured landscape. Inside, the property showcases a commitment to premium craftsmanship, featuring elegant Italian granite flooring, custom black lacquer doors, and a private elevator that provides seamless access to all three levels. The second floor hosts a series of generous bedrooms, including a primary suite that acts as a private sanctuary, complete with a spa-like ensuite and a spacious dressing room. Despite its avant-garde appearance, the interior design remains incredibly warm and inviting, offering a living experience that is as functional as it is aesthetic. Beyond its structural allure, the Bezier Curve House offers an lifestyle experience that few urban properties can match. The front yard has been masterfully transformed into an elevated entertainment hub, featuring a custom concrete lap pool that serves as a stunning visual centerpiece. This design choice effectively redefines the traditional notion of a front yard, creating a tranquil oasis for social gatherings. Strategically positioned near top-tier public and private educational institutions as well as the prestigious Granite Club, the home is ideally situated for families and socialites alike. Initially hitting the market in 2022 with a much higher price point, the current valuation reflects a genuine commitment from the sellers to secure a new owner for this architectural gem. Cailey Heaps, CEO of the Heaps Estrin Real Estate Team, emphasized that the current asking price is significantly lower than the cost it would take to acquire the land and replicate such a sophisticated, one-of-a-kind structure today, making this a unique opportunity for a discerning buyer to own a piece of Toronto history





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