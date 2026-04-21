Toronto Architectural Gem The Bezier Curve House Re-Enters Market at 8 Million

A rare Toronto architectural landmark known as the Bezier Curve House is back on the market, offering a unique blend of mathematical design, luxury living, and high-end features in the heart of Lawrence Park.

The prestigious Lawrence Park neighborhood in Toronto is currently home to a remarkable piece of residential artistry known as the Bezier Curve House , which has officially returned to the real estate market with an asking price of approximately 8 million dollars. Designed by the visionary architect Tania Bortolotto , this residence stands as a testament to the intersection of mathematical precision and high-end residential design.

The property earned its distinctive moniker from its unique roof structure, which is engineered based on a complex mathematical formula that creates a perfect, sweeping curve. According to Jane Zhang, senior vice president of sales for Sotheby's International Realty, the construction process utilized traditional techniques, specifically involving wood joists pulled to maximum tension to achieve the desired silhouette. The exterior is further distinguished by diamond-shaped zinc shingles that mimic the appearance of reptilian scales, complemented by premium brick and warm wood finishes that ground the futuristic roof design in organic, high-quality materials. Spanning an impressive 7,500 square feet, the residence offers six spacious bedrooms and seven modern bathrooms, all tied together by an open-concept floor plan designed to maximize natural light and interior flow. Upon entering, residents are greeted by soaring ceilings and an atmosphere that balancing grandeur with a welcoming, warm aesthetic. The interior layout is defined by luxury finishes, including Italian granite flooring and sleek black lacquer doors, creating a sophisticated environment for both living and entertaining. Accessibility is addressed through the inclusion of a private elevator that services all three levels of the home, while the primary suite offers a private sanctuary complete with a dedicated dressing room and a spa-inspired ensuite. Every detail, from the heated flooring to the strategic placement of windows, has been curated to ensure that the living experience remains comfortable throughout the changing seasons of Toronto. Beyond the interior, the Bezier Curve House challenges conventional landscape design by featuring a unique concrete lap pool situated in the front yard. This bold architectural choice transforms the exterior space into a high-end social hub and entertainment area, acting as a serene centerpiece for the property. Cailey Heaps, CEO of the Heaps Estrin Real Estate Team, emphasizes that the property represents an exceptional value, noting that replicating such a design and securing the necessary land in such a coveted neighborhood would be nearly impossible at the current price point. Having previously been listed at nearly 13 million dollars in 2022, the current price reflects a strategic alignment with market expectations, signaling the sellers' genuine commitment to a successful transaction. Located near top-tier educational institutions and the exclusive Granite Club, the home offers a rare blend of structural innovation, community convenience, and timeless luxury, inviting discerning buyers to experience a living space that truly defies standard architectural categorization





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Toronto Real Estate Luxury Homes Bezier Curve House Tania Bortolotto Architectural Design

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