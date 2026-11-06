Toronto Freezes Hiring as City Faces $1.1 Billion Budget Shortfall in 2027

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow confirmed a citywide hiring freeze to address a projected $1.1 billion budget gap in 2027, exempting front-line paramedics and firefighters. Premier Doug Ford has ruled out a new funding deal with the city.

Toronto is implementing a hiring freeze as it faces a projected budget shortfall of approximately $1.1 billion in 2027. Mayor Olivia Chow confirmed the measure while speaking with reporters on Friday, November 6, 2026.

Chow said the freeze will not affect essential roles, including front-line paramedics and firefighters. She also noted that the City of Toronto implemented a similar hiring freeze at this time last year, which she said generated millions of dollars in savings. I want to assure the public there is no change to frontline services, Chow said. We are continuing to hire all frontline folks, whether it is fire, ambulance, paramedics, community crisis workers.

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However, anything that is not frontline we have a freeze in place so, like last year, we can do the line-by-line review to find the savings. City spokesperson Russell Baker outlined the scope of the pause in a statement to CTV News Toronto. He said the freeze applies to most positions, including recruitments already underway where an offer has not been made. Baker said the freeze is in response to financial pressures faced by the city.

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We began pausing most recruitments earlier this week, including recruitments already underway, unless an offer has been made, Baker said. He added that vacant front-line paramedic and firefighter positions will continue to be filled, along with other roles where there are legislative, operational or service needs. According to the city, the measures are expected to generate additional savings this year and to increase savings in 2027.

Hiring Freeze and City Budget

The hiring freeze comes days after Premier Doug Ford ruled out a so-called New Deal 2.0 with the city to help address its financial woes. The original new deal was signed between the province and the city in November 2023 and saved Toronto billions of dollars by uploading responsibility for the Gardiner Expressway and Don Valley Parkway back to the province.

The original agreement provided $1.2 billion in operating support over three years, but that came to an end in 2026. The city also dropped its opposition to the province's Ontario Place redevelopment under that deal. Chow told reporters that while there will be no so-called New Deal 2.0, the city still needs a long-term financial solution. As to that new deal earlier on, it was always interim, she said.

We have to find a path forward for a structural financial solution. The mayor said she had anticipated the possibility that Ontario would not agree to another deal. She said her team had been preparing documentation outlining the outstanding issues faced by the city. All of those elements are still outstanding, and we'll instead of putting it in the package, we'll do it piece by piece, she said.

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Long Term Financial Solution

The conversation and negotiation will continue. Toronto has projected a budget shortfall of approximately $1.1 billion in 2027. Transit ridership remains below pre-pandemic levels, while a softening real estate market is expected to put pressure on revenue from the municipal land transfer tax. Chow initially inherited a $1.8-billion shortfall when she was first elected in 2023.

She sought to address it through two significant property tax increases and a funding agreement with Ford's government. That agreement saw Ontario assume responsibility for maintaining the Gardiner Expressway and Don Valley Parkway, while providing $1.2 billion in operating support for transit and shelters over three years. While Ford has ruled out another comprehensive agreement, Chow said she remains hopeful that discussions with both levels of government will produce results.

Supportive Housing Funding

She pointed to the federal budget, saying she was very encouraged by its commitments on housing and efforts to address homelessness. But she stressed that building supportive housing also requires provincial operating funding to ensure residents receive the services they need. We need the provincial government to step up and provide the operating funding for those supportive housing, Chow said.

She said she hopes Ontario will reach an agreement with Ottawa to accelerate the construction of supportive housing and help address homelessness. It gives me hope that we can get something worked out, she said.